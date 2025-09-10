 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_dan_quinn_250910v2.jpg
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
nbc_pft_eagles_chiefs_250910.jpg
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Why Watson’s reported extension is a ‘win-win’

September 10, 2025 09:05 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explain why it was smart for the Packers reportedly to sign Christian Watson to a one-year extension.

nbc_pft_dan_quinn_250910v2.jpg
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
nbc_pft_eagles_chiefs_250910.jpg
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2
nbc_pft_pftdraft_250910.jpg
PFT Draft: Those who could use a Week 1 do-over
nbc_pft_jayden_daniels_wrist_250910.jpg
Daniels’ wrist appears to be a ‘non-issue’
nbc_pft_micah_defend_250910v2.jpg
Parsons sheds light on how to defend Daniels
nbc_pft_jakemoody_250910.jpg
Moody could be better off with a fresh start
nbc_pft_powerrankings_250910.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: DET, KC fall Week 2, LAC rise
nbc_pft_purdy_250910.jpg
Why Cousins is QB to watch amid Purdy injuries
nbc_pft_georgekittle_250910.jpg
Kittle being on IR will force him to rest, heal
carter_new_thumbnail.jpg
Does Carter’s punishment change the precedent?
nbc_pff_falconsvikings_250909.jpg
Player spotlight: Falcons vs. Vikings on SNF
nbc_roto_calebwilliams_250909.jpg
Williams’ struggles ‘very concerning’ for Bears
nbc_csu_qbdebuts_250909.jpg
Ranking QBs on new teams’ debut performances
nbc_csu_nfcnorth_250909.jpg
Vikings leapfrog Lions in odds to win division
nbc_roto_purdy_250909.jpg
Jones can be ‘point guard’ for SF if Purdy is out
nbc_csu_bearsvikingsv2_250909.jpg
Bears ‘will be sick’ with blown lead vs. Vikings
nbc_ffhh_lastcallv2_250909.jpg
Early-week bets for Eagles-Chiefs, Falcons-Vikings
nbc_ffhh_vikingsbears_250909.jpg
J.J. McCarthy rallies Vikings past Williams, Bears
nbc_ffhh_danieljones_250909.jpg
Colts’ Jones headlines QB waiver wire for Week 2
nbc_ffhh_tightend_250909.jpg
Fannin leads TE waiver wire after Kittle injury
nbc_fhh_tankbv2_250909.jpg
Bigsby traded from Jaguars to Eagles
nbc_ffhh_rbs_250909.jpg
Look to Browns’ Sampson on Week 2 RB waiver wire
nbc_ffhh_deeptargets_250909.jpg
Washington leads deep league WR waiver wire adds
nbc_ffhh_waiverwire_250909.jpg
Target Johnston, Brown for Week 2 WR waiver wires
nbc_roto_oroy_250909.jpg
Early favorites for Offensive Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_bearslions_250909.jpg
Lions and Bears total is high, target the under
nbc_roto_jaguarsbengals_250909.jpg
Can Jags catch Bengals in early-season lull?
nbc_roto_nfcnorthchamps_250909.jpg
‘Exercise patience’ with NFC north futures bets
nbc_roto_jetsbills_250909.jpg
Can Fields keep it going vs. Bills defense?

nbc_soccer_usvsjapan_250909.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Japan (En Español)
nbc_soccer_ussecondgoal_250909.jpg
Balogun doubles USMNT’s lead over Japan
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250909.jpg
Crenshaw: Bradley, Donald face ‘so much’ pressure
nbc_soccer_usfirstgoal_250909.jpg
Zendejas strikes first for USMNT against Japan
women_s_rd_2.jpg
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
nbc_pff_notredametexasam_250909.jpg
Analyzing Texas A&M’s OL vs. Notre Dame’s defense
nbc_pff_ohiovsohiostate_250909.jpg
Top impact players: Ohio vs. Ohio State
nbc_cyc_vueltastage16hlv2_250909.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 16
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250909.jpg
Procore Champ. ‘feels like a combine’ for Team USA
nbc_golf_rorymcilroybmwpga_250909.jpg
Rory’s comments could point to global influx
nbc_golf_europerydercupteam_250909.jpg
BMW PGA ‘important’ for European Ryder Cup team
nbc_roto_mccarthy_250909.jpg
McCarthy went ‘legend mode’ for Vikings on MNF
nbc_roto_tankbigsby_250909.jpg
Bigsby trade boosts Etienne stock, hampers Shipley
nbc_oly_beijingandersonfeature_250909.jpg
Anderson’s mindset key to snowboarding success
nbc_smx_biggestmoment_250909.jpg
SMX Playoffs 2025: zMax Dragway biggest moments
nbc_dls_belichick_250909.jpg
Belichick-Pats situation ‘feels like high school’
nbc_dls_mnfrecap_250909.jpg
Russini: Vikings are built to win a Super Bowl
nbc_dps_vikingsbearsrecap_250909.jpg
McCarthy ‘is a winner’, shows composure in debut
nbc_dps_sethwickershaminterview_250909.jpg
Wickersham: Namath the most important QB ever
nbc_golf_menfohrd2_250909.jpg
HLs: Men’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
nbc_roto_ninerssaints_250909.jpg
Target McCaffrey versus Saints with SF injuries
nbc_wnba_montopplaysv2_250909.jpg
Highlights: Dream stay hot, blow out Sun
nbc_pft_bellichickpatsbeef_250909.jpg
Florio: Belichick ‘acts like 5-year-old’ with ban
nbc_pft_speedycwilliams_250909.jpg
Williams’ speed will be a ‘weapon’ for Johnson
nbc_pft_wk1winners_250909.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 1 winners
nbc_pft_carternews_250909.jpg
Suspension ‘still on the table’ for Carter
nbc_pft_jjleadscomeback_250909.jpg
McCarthy showed leadership intangibles in comeback
nbc_pft_hurtniners_250909.jpg
At some point ‘injury bug’ is more than ‘bad luck’
nbc_pft_giantssched_250909.jpg
Florio: Giants ‘not good enough’ for 2025 schedule
nbc_pft_dolphins_250909.jpg
McDaniel is moving towards hot seat quickly