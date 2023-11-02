 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Gutekunst: Love has ‘very important’ 10 games

November 2, 2023 08:56 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why sometimes “it just takes time” for a QB to find his footing at the NFL level and evaluate how much longer Love should have to do so.
