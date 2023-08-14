 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hamlin shows 'remarkable courage' in game action

August 14, 2023 09:46 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms applaud Damar Hamlin’s mindset after returning to game play for the first time since going into cardiac arrest and discuss how he looked.
Up Next
nbc_pft_mayfield_230814.jpg
4:12
Evaluating when Bucs need to name a starting QB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_derekcarr_230814.jpg
4:09
Carr ‘looked like a machine’ in preseason debut
Now Playing
nbc_pft_superlatives_230814.jpg
8:04
Preseason Week 1 superlatives: The Joystick Award
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aidanoconnell_230814.jpg
2:56
Could O’Connell become Raiders’ long-term answer?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lancedarnold_230814.jpg
11:41
Lance is ‘work in progress’ alongside Darnold
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wordassociation_230814.jpg
10:07
Preseason Week 1 takeaways: Wilson, Love, Fields
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cjstroud_230814.jpg
3:25
Texans need to set up C.J. Stroud for success
Now Playing
nbc_pft_titansqb_230814.jpg
10:13
Levis, Willis have ‘real competition’ in preseason
Now Playing
nbc_pft_richardson_230814.jpg
11:24
Richardson earns Allen comparisons after debut
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_230814.jpg
9:50
Evaluating concern of Young’s hard preseason hits
Now Playing
nbc_pft_morelikely_230811.jpg
6:43
What’s More Likely: Examining playoff chances
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draftv2_230811.jpg
8:42
PFT Draft: Front sevens to watch out for
Now Playing