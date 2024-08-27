Watch Now
How Lamb’s deal impacts Chase, Aiyuk
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty map out how CeeDee Lamb’s contract extension will affect Ja’Marr Chase and Brandon Aiyuk as they seek new deals.
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss how podcasts can be a valuable tool to ease the transition off the field for a player, but how there’s a line where it becomes a distraction or a vehicle for dysfunction.
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024
From the Jets to the Browns, Mike Florio and Devin McCourty weigh in on which NFL teams have the strongest secondaries ahead of the 2024 season.
Yearbook-style 2024 AFC East predictions
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty make their picks for the “Division Clown,” “Offensive King,” “Defensive King” and more for 2024.
Florio: Cowboys will embrace drama of Parsons, Dak
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty weigh in on if the Cowboys will look to get any deals done after CeeDee Lamb and whether they’d prioritize Micah Parsons or Dak Prescott.
Analyzing structure, strategy of player contracts
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty peel back the curtain on how teams make difficult decisions when assessing if they can pay a player or not and how players who have leverage must capitalize on it.
Mayo believes Maye has ‘outplayed’ Brissett
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty sift through Jerod Mayo’s comments about the “true” QB competition and how Jacoby Brissett’s experience makes him a unique asset.
McCarthy downplays Lamb’s missed training reps
Mike McCarthy said he’s more focused on “not doing too much” with CeeDee Lamb, which leads Mike Florio and Devin McCourty to iron out what it’ll take to get the WR ready.
McCourty sheds light on player side of Lamb deal
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty unpack CeeDee Lamb’s four-year contract extension and question why they didn’t set the deadline for earlier, to minimize time missed at training camp.
2024 expectations for current, former No. 1 picks
From Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence to Caleb Williams and Bryce Young, Mike Florio and Chris Simms lay out expectations for the 2024 NFL season.
Steelers have ‘a lot of questions’ entering 2024
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss the crumbs dropped by the Pittsburgh Steelers about Russell Wilson being the starting quarterback, who the key receiving weapons are and the depth on the defense.
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers play a round of "Better, Worse or Same" to evaluate how the 49ers look ahead of the regular season and where the WR situation stands with Brandon Aiyuk.