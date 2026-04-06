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Rice will not face NFL discipline over allegations
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LV takes advantage of loophole with Cousins deal
CousinsPFT4-6.jpg
Will Cousins or Mendoza start in Week 1?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
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How does Walker stack up with 2022 draft class?

April 6, 2026 08:47 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio react to Travon Walker’s new four-year contract and look at how the Jaguars edge rusher stacks up with his counterparts in the 2022 NFL Draft.

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