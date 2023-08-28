 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How Jacobs' new deal affects Taylor’s situation

August 28, 2023 08:28 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explain why Josh Jacobs’ new deal with the Raiders could raise expectations for what Jonathan Taylor wants, which could make it less likely for a team to trade for him.
Up Next
nbc_pft_mvp_230828.jpg
8:43
PFT Draft: NFL Preseason MVPs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jimmyg_230828.jpg
10:40
Preseason Week 3 superlatives: ‘Reunited’ award
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cjstroud_230828.jpg
3:17
Texans name Stroud QB1 after preseason finale
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_230828.jpg
5:47
Rodgers’ chemistry with the Jets ‘comes to life’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_joshjacobs_230828.jpg
16:01
Jacobs, Raiders agree to new one-year contract
Now Playing
nbc_pft_treywhytocowboys_230828.jpg
16:38
Unpacking why 49ers traded Lance to Dallas
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lanceprescott_230828.jpg
20:55
What Lance trade to Cowboys means for Prescott
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mariota_v3_230825.jpg
12:51
Can Eagles trust Mariota as an effective backup?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_terrymclaurin_230825.jpg
5:04
McLaurin, Jeudy status for Week 1 in question
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draft_230825.jpg
6:30
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 3 show me something
Now Playing
nbc_pft_stroud_230825.jpg
4:30
‘No reason’ to not name Stroud Week 1 starter
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dolphinstaylor_230825.jpg
8:10
How high might Dolphins go to trade for Taylor?
Now Playing