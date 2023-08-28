Watch Now
How Jacobs' new deal affects Taylor’s situation
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explain why Josh Jacobs’ new deal with the Raiders could raise expectations for what Jonathan Taylor wants, which could make it less likely for a team to trade for him.
PFT Draft: NFL Preseason MVPs
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons name which players stood out the most during the three weeks of NFL preseason, from Kenny Pickett to Aidan O'Connell and more.
Preseason Week 3 superlatives: ‘Reunited’ award
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons reveal their superlatives for the third week of the preseason, featuring two former teammates together again, a kicker struggling and a replay blunder from Panthers-Lions.
Texans name Stroud QB1 after preseason finale
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons question the strategic reason why the Texans didn't name C.J. Stroud the starter sooner and discuss why this was a no-brainer decision.
Rodgers’ chemistry with the Jets ‘comes to life’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore how Aaron Rodgers performed in his first outing with the Jets and discuss how his composure during and after the game makes him look like whole new player in New York.
Jacobs, Raiders agree to new one-year contract
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore why there’s more value in holding out than in holding in, given Josh Jacobs reportedly will receive more money in his new deal with the Raiders.
Unpacking why 49ers traded Lance to Dallas
Trey Lance said he wanted to go somewhere he could compete to be the backup QB, which leads Mike Florio and Myles Simmons to analyze when Lance would have that chance with Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.
What Lance trade to Cowboys means for Prescott
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dissect if the Cowboys’ front office had underlying motives trading for Trey Lance, specifically if they aim to use him as leverage against Dak Prescott for next season.
Can Eagles trust Mariota as an effective backup?
With concerns surrounding Marcus Mariota's effectiveness as a backup in Philadelphia, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline options for how the Eagles should approach the situation.
McLaurin, Jeudy status for Week 1 in question
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss the outlooks for Terry McLaurin and Jerry Jeudy with their Week 1 status in question after suffering injuries.
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 3 show me something
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline which players and positional units have high stakes entering the final week of preseason action.
‘No reason’ to not name Stroud Week 1 starter
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons react to DeMeco Ryans' hesitance on naming the team's Week 1 starter and why there is 'no reason' rookie QB C.J. Stroud should not be starting.
How high might Dolphins go to trade for Taylor?
With reports that the Dolphins are seeking to trade for Jonathan Taylor, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss how high Miami might go for the RB and if there are too many moving parts to get a deal done.