Scheduling will make or break Jets in 2024
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the New York Jets' history of difficult schedules, and how the order in which they face teams in 2024 will impact how successful they can be.
No incentive to avoid a penalty on PAT try
In the wake of the NFL's new kickoff rule, Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the significant implications of penalties on a PAT try not being enforced until after the kickoff.
Reddick trade illustrates Jets’ urgency to win
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Jets' recent trade for edge rusher Haason Reddick, and how it illustrates New York's “all-in” mentality, while also allowing the Eagles to focus on their young players.
Players who will most benefit from fresh start
Mike Florio and Chris Simms highlight players who will most benefit from being on a new team, including Saquon Barkley, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Aaron Jones and more.
Clowney hopes to build on his ‘Kobe Bryant year’
After Jadeveon Clowney's strong season in Baltimore, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the impact of the pass rusher joining the Panthers, and how he will be a “disruptive force on the defensive line.”
How the Vikings lost Cousins in free agency
The Voice of the Vikings Paul Allen joins Mike Florio to discuss how Kirk Cousins left Minnesota for the Atlanta Falcons in free agency and previews the team's upcoming draft.
Could the Steelers use Fields in Hill role?
Mike Florio answers a couple of questions from the PFT Mailbag and shares his thoughts on Justin Fields' potential role with the Pittsburgh Steelers next season.
Aiyuk eyeing top dollar in deal with 49ers
Mike Florio discusses the potential framework for a Brandon Aiyuk deal with the San Francisco 49ers and takes a look at comparable wide receiver contracts around the NFL.
Assessing NFL win totals ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
Mike Florio runs through the NFL win projections for each team and shares his thoughts on some eye-opening win over/unders ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Does Purdy deserve to be paid amongst top QBs?
Mike Florio reacts to Jed York's comments regarding Brock Purdy's potential new deal with the San Francisco 49ers, and wonders what the right number should be for Purdy compared to other NFL starting quarterbacks.
Are the Commanders zeroed in on Daniels?
Mike Florio reacts to LSU head coach Brian Kelly's comments bout Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders, who currently own the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
NFLPA ‘has no power’ vs. NFL in gambling instances
Mike Florio shares his thoughts on the NFL's gambling rules and regulations following a series of gambling incidents across other sports, such as the NBA and MLB.