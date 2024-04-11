 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Florio: NFL needs to make an example out of Rice

April 11, 2024 08:29 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the NFL has the rare ability to take disciplinary action for things players do outside of football and why the league needs to use Rashee Rice as an example.
Up Next
nbc_pft_gbphibrazil_240411.jpg
3:58
Packers to face Eagles in Week 1 Brazil game
Now Playing
nbc_pft_texansdraftneeds_240411.jpg
2:38
Texans’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jagsdraftneeds_240411.jpg
3:07
Jaguars’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_joshallencontract_240411.jpg
4:41
Inside Allen’s contract extension with the Jags
Now Playing
nbc_pft_titansdraftneeds_240411.jpg
4:25
Titans’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_coltsdraftneeds_240411.jpg
5:54
Colts’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_calebwilliams_240411.jpg
16:05
Williams refutes idea he never had ‘adversity’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rasheericecharges_240411.jpg
14:13
Rice faces eight charges, arrest warrant for crash
Now Playing
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_240411.jpg
6:41
Diggs liked post on Bills having a ‘worse fanbase’
Now Playing
nbc_csu_jbrooks_240410.jpg
6:08
Texas RB Brooks has strong ‘breakaway speed’
Now Playing
USATSI_22672972__812567.jpg
8:08
USC’s Lloyd a strong mid-round NFL draft prospect
Now Playing
nbc_csu_brockbowers_240410.jpg
19:42
Georgia TE Bowers ‘lives up to the hype’
Now Playing