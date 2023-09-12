 Skip navigation
How Rodgers' injury impacts Packers' compensation

September 12, 2023 09:05 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms pull back the curtain on how Aaron Rodgers' injury can impact the level of draft compensation the Green Bay Packers were expecting to receive after trading Rodgers to the New York Jets.
