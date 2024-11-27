 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mccarthyzimmer_241127.jpg
If McCarthy returns to DAL, could Zimmer join him?
nbc_pft_collusion_241127.jpg
Unpacking NFL guaranteed contracts collusion case
nbc_pft_floriopenixjr_241126.jpg
Penix on learning under Cousins, growth in 2024

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
If McCarthy returns to DAL, could Zimmer join him?

November 27, 2024 08:12 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley evaluate the possibility of Mike Zimmer landing in Dallas and question if anything will actually change for the Cowboys, regardless of if Mike McCarthy is there or not.
Up Next
nbc_pft_collusion_241127.jpg
6:44
Unpacking NFL guaranteed contracts collusion case
Now Playing
nbc_pft_floriopenixjr_241126.jpg
13:21
Penix on learning under Cousins, growth in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_pft_eagles_241126v2.jpg
1:28
Eagles should be thankful for Barkley, Roseman
Now Playing
nbc_pft_barkley_241126.jpg
3:40
Assessing Barkley’s odds to win MVP, OPOY
Now Playing
nbc_pft_panic_241126v2.jpg
5:22
Panic Meter: Concern levels for Commanders, Texans
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draftweek12_241126.jpg
4:12
PFT Draft: Primetime Lamar, Tua win Week 12
Now Playing
nbc_pft_seahawks_241126.jpg
1:10
Smith-Njigba, Smith have propelled the Seahawks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_falcons_241126.jpg
1:04
Falcons should feel thankful for Cousins
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lions_241126.jpg
1:03
Glenn, Spielman are giving Lions momentum
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dobbinsrbmarket_241126.jpg
7:12
RB demand may outweigh supply and shift the market
Now Playing
nbc_pft_qjohnsonv2_241126.jpg
3:21
Johnston’s dropped ball changed everything for LAC
Now Playing
nbc_pft_barkleyhenry_241126.jpg
8:50
Barkley vs. Henry will be a smash mouth showdown
Now Playing