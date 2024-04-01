 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

No incentive to avoid a penalty on PAT try

April 1, 2024 08:50 AM
In the wake of the NFL's new kickoff rule, Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the significant implications of penalties on a PAT try not being enforced until after the kickoff.
Up Next
nbc_pft_reddick_240401.jpg
15:11
Reddick trade illustrates Jets’ urgency to win
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jets_240401.jpg
14:42
Scheduling will make or break Jets in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_pft_clowney_240401.jpg
10:21
Clowney hopes to build on his ‘Kobe Bryant year’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_paulallen_240329.jpg
13:41
How the Vikings lost Cousins in free agency
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mailbagv2_240329.jpg
6:37
Could the Steelers use Fields in Hill role?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240329.jpg
3:28
Aiyuk eyeing top dollar in deal with 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nflwintotals_240329.jpg
5:02
Assessing NFL win totals ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_purdy_240329.jpg
8:19
Does Purdy deserve to be paid amongst top QBs?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_commanders_240329.jpg
3:40
Are the Commanders zeroed in on Daniels?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_gambling_240329.jpg
15:44
NFLPA ‘has no power’ vs. NFL in gambling instances
Now Playing
nbc_pft_newkickoffrule_240329.jpg
12:27
Potential consequences of new NFL kickoff rule
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jets_240329.jpg
21:50
NFL Network’s Wolfe apologizes for Jets report
Now Playing