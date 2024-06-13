Is Rodgers’ absence ‘tipping point’ with players?

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_falconslatest_240613.jpg
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
nbc_pftpm_eagleslatest_240613.jpg
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
nbc_pft_bradyceremony_240613.jpg
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_falconslatest_240613.jpg
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
nbc_pftpm_eagleslatest_240613.jpg
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
nbc_pft_bradyceremony_240613.jpg
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Is Rodgers’ absence ‘tipping point’ with players?

June 13, 2024 08:01 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms recall a year ago when Aaron Rodgers’ teammates were nearly in awe of him and examine how things have changed between now and then.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_falconslatest_240613.jpg
14:32
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_eagleslatest_240613.jpg
4:35
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bradyceremony_240613.jpg
5:21
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nfllogos_240613.jpg
14:46
PFT Draft: NFL images we’d want as the logo
Now Playing
nbc_pft_simmstop10_240613.jpg
4:09
Inside top 10 of Simms’ QB Countdown
Now Playing
nbc_pft_baljacksonlatest_240613.jpg
6:52
Lamar gets pushback from players after OTA absence
Now Playing
nbc_pft_samdarnold_240613.jpg
6:30
Darnold is QB1 over McCarthy entering Vikings camp
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wasdanielschip_240613.jpg
4:36
Daniels has ‘a little chip’ as the No. 2 pick
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgersnowinsituation_240613.jpg
15:16
Rodgers missing minicamp is ‘no-win situation’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nyjrodgersabsenceplan_240613.jpg
13:50
Why the Jets didn’t move minicamp for Rodgers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bteplayoffteams_240612.jpg
6:40
Which teams make for good longshot playoff bets?
Now Playing
nbc_csu_btefavbet_240612.jpg
4:20
Favorite bets entering upcoming NFL season
Now Playing