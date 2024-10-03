 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_bucsatfalconsv2_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
nbc_pft_mccourtyfunonpats_241003.jpg
McCourty: Patriots’ ‘fun’ was always about winning
nbc_pft_adamswishlistdkodds_241003.jpg
Adams’ reported wish list includes Jets, Saints

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Other PFT Content

How much of a distraction is Adams for Raiders?

October 3, 2024 09:25 AM
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss how the team dynamic has been affected, given Davante Adams reportedly wants out of Las Vegas.
nbc_csu_bucsatfalconsv2_241003.jpg
2:58
NFL Week 5 preview: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
nbc_pft_mccourtyfunonpats_241003.jpg
7:10
McCourty: Patriots’ ‘fun’ was always about winning
nbc_pft_adamswishlistdkodds_241003.jpg
13:03
Adams’ reported wish list includes Jets, Saints
nbc_pft_wk5match_241003.jpg
8:04
PFT Draft: Week 5 top matchups
nbc_pft_jetstangent_241003.jpg
7:18
Jets no longer have ‘all gas, no brakes’ culture
nbc_pft_adamscontractandfit_241003.jpg
8:09
Contract implications of possible Adams trade
nbc_pft_saleh_241003.jpg
7:14
Saleh states ‘there was never a cadence issue’
nbc_pft_pederson_241003.jpg
7:11
‘Feels like change is coming’ for Pederson, Jags
nbc_pft_mayfieldvcousins_241003.jpg
6:41
Is Mayfield or Cousins more trustworthy?
nbc_pft_wk5grabag_241003.jpg
7:31
NFL Week 5 top storylines to follow
nbc_pft_hillonchiefs_241003.jpg
7:28
Hill ‘cracked the door open’ on trade speculation
nbc_pft_hillsidelines_241003.jpg
6:37
Hill claims he was motivating his teammates
