Is Richardson’s play style restricting his career?

October 19, 2023 08:18 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Anthony Richardson’s physicality and map out why the way he takes hits is also doing damage, after the QB has to undergo a season-ending shoulder surgery.
