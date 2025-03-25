 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_treharris_250325.jpg
Why Harris slotted Tier 3 of Simms’ WR draft ranks
nbc_pft_kylew_250325.jpg
Inside Tier 2 of Simms’ 2025 NFL Draft WR rankings
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250325.jpg
Cousins reportedly to sit tight until after draft

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_treharris_250325.jpg
Why Harris slotted Tier 3 of Simms’ WR draft ranks
nbc_pft_kylew_250325.jpg
Inside Tier 2 of Simms’ 2025 NFL Draft WR rankings
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250325.jpg
Cousins reportedly to sit tight until after draft

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PFT Draft: Best current WR tandems in NFL

March 25, 2025 08:24 AM
From Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Cincinnati to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in Minnesota, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal their top WR duos in the NFL.