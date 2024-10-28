 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_commandersbearsv2_241028.jpg
Commanders get last laugh with Hail Mary vs. Bears
nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
nbc_pft_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Commanders get last laugh with Hail Mary vs. Bears

October 28, 2024 11:09 AM
Bears-Commanders saved all its excitement for the final minutes as Jayden Daniels and Co. emerged victorious with a stunning finish.
nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
5:43
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
nbc_pft_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
4:35
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race
nbc_pft_texanscolts_241028.jpg
3:54
Should the Colts bench Richardson?
nbc_pft_sundaysuperlatives_241028.jpg
16:05
Week 8 superlatives: Packers, Eagles on course
nbc_pft_danielswilliams_241028.jpg
13:32
Daniels strikes first in rivalry with Williams
nbc_pft_billsseahawks_241028.jpg
4:01
Bills continue to click, blow out Seahawks
nbc_pft_cowboysniners_241028.jpg
8:51
49ers still the boogeyman for the Cowboys
nbc_pft_cardinalsdolphins_241028.jpg
4:38
Murray displays maturation in win over Dolphins
nbc_pft_jetspatriots_241028.jpg
7:02
Simms: Rodgers cannot carry Jets his way
nbc_pft_cowboysfallingapart_241028.jpg
11:45
Cowboys’ talent drain shows in loss to 49ers
mnfweek8previewgiantssteelers.jpg
1:20
Giants’ offense tough to trust against Steelers
nbc_simms_hyundai_241027.jpg
9:54
Give Me The Headline: NYJ disappoint, Murray balls
