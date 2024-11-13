Watch Now
Rodgers shows signs of NYJ at ‘irredeemable point'
Mike Florio and Michael Holley unpack Aaron Rodgers’ comments about ownership needing to make strong statements and why it shows the QB could be at the point of trying to figure out where things went wrong.
Up Next
Schoen to make ‘football decisions’ with Jones
Schoen to make ‘football decisions’ with Jones
Mike Florio and Michael Holley map out the financial risk of potentially having to pay Daniel Jones $23 million if he gets injured and why they feel it’s probable the QB will get benched after the bye.
PFT Draft: Coach of the Year top candidates
PFT Draft: Coach of the Year top candidates
From Dan Campbell to Andy Reid, Mike Florio and Michael Holley make their picks for head coaches deserving of Coach of the Year.
PFT Power Rankings: Chiefs back on top in Week 11
PFT Power Rankings: Chiefs back on top in Week 11
Mike Florio explains to Michael Holley why the Patriots and Panthers jumped up four slots, how the Chiefs blocking the Broncos’ field goal landed them back at No. 1 and more.
How will Bears get better by firing Waldron?
How will Bears get better by firing Waldron?
Mike Florio and Michael Holley take a deep dive into the Bears’ move to fire Shane Waldron and outline why this could be the first step in a total coaching overhaul.
Hurts working to rebuild aura after PHI’s collapse
Hurts working to rebuild aura after PHI's collapse
Mike Florio and Michael Holley look ahead to the Commanders-Eagles TNF matchup in Week 11 and outline why the Eagles have much to prove after their collapse last season.
Rodgers addresses impatience with coach changes
Rodgers addresses impatience with coach changes
Mike Florio and Michael Holley sift through Aaron Rodgers' remarks about coach changes in the NFL, seemingly as it pertains to the Bears, but also connect how it applies to the Jets.
Expectations for Bears’ next offensive coordinator
Expectations for Bears’ next offensive coordinator
Mike Florio and Michael Holley review available offensive coordinator candidates who have had success at a high level could be a good fit to work with Caleb Williams and the Bears’ offense.
Flores expresses interest in head coaching again
Flores expresses interest in head coaching again
Mike Florio and Michael Holley identify points of resistance Brian Flores could run into trying to become a head coach again, including Tua Tagovailoa’s comments and his lawsuit.
John vs. Jim Harbaugh to have playoff implications
John vs. Jim Harbaugh to have playoff implications
Mike Florio and Michael Holley look at what Jim Harbaugh has managed to do in his first season with the Chargers and spell out why the matchup against his brother could be a tight game.
What’s next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?
What's next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?
Mike Florio unpacks the news that Dak Prescott will undergo season-ending surgery and what's next for the 3-6 Dallas Cowboys in a season that could result in wholesale changes to the team's structure.
Bears fire OC Waldron after nine games
Bears fire OC Waldron after nine games
Mike Florio discusses the impact of the Chicago Bears firing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, and what it means for coach Matt Eberflus moving forward.