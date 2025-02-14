Watch Now
Jets moving on from Rodgers 'isn't surprising'
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the New York Jets announcing that they're moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and why it's a "big first step" for first-year head coach Aaron Glenn.
Up Next
Could Browns try to attach Watson in Garrett deal?
Could Browns try to attach Watson in Garrett deal?
Mike Florio and Michael Holley take a look at the cost for teams in a potential Myles Garrett trade, and why the Cleveland Browns could try to attach Deshaun Watson's contract in a potential deal.
Parsons pushing Cowboys to be aggressive in 2025
Parsons pushing Cowboys to be aggressive in 2025
Mike Florio and Michael Holley analyze Micah Parsons' comments about wanting the Dallas Cowboys front office to be aggressive after a lackluster offseason in 2024.
Is Crosby nearing Garrett territory in Las Vegas?
Is Crosby nearing Garrett territory in Las Vegas?
Mike Florio and Michael Holley examine Maxx Crosby's status with the Las Vegas Raiders, and why the four-time Pro Bowler could be the next star defensive player to seek a trade.
Steelers reportedly inquire about Lawrence
Steelers reportedly inquire about Lawrence
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly inquiring about the availability of Trevor Lawrence, and why the Jacksonville Jaguars could be trying to spark a trade market.
Saints sound like they’re keeping Carr for 2025
Saints sound like they're keeping Carr for 2025
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison examine Derek Carr's future in New Orleans, and why Kellen Moore's introductory press conference made it sound like the team will retain Carr in 2025.
Chiefs are still ‘cream of the crop’ in AFC
Chiefs are still 'cream of the crop' in AFC
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison give their Super Bowl LIX takeaways, discussing why the Kansas City Chiefs should still be considered the "cream of the crop" in the AFC.
Moore has ‘work to do’ in rebuilding Saints roster
Moore has 'work to do' in rebuilding Saints roster
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison dive into the New Orleans Saints introducing Kellen Moore as their head coach, analyzing what the first-year head coach has to do in order to fix the team's offensive issues.
Why Rodgers could wait for QB injury to pick team
Why Rodgers could wait for QB injury to pick team
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison analyze Aaron Rodgers' future, discussing why the veteran quarterback could wait for an in-season injury to decide on his next team.
Rodgers was a ‘distraction’ during time with Jets
Rodgers was a 'distraction' during time with Jets
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison examine how Aaron Rodgers was a distraction in New York, and why it was time for the Jets organization to move on from him.
Jets ‘should target’ Lions’ Hooker for QB vacancy
Jets 'should target' Lions' Hooker for QB vacancy
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison look into the New York Jets' quarterback room without Aaron Rodgers, examining why Aaron Glenn could look to a familiar face in Detroit for the team's vacancy at the position.
Burrow spells out how Bengals can reduce cap hit
Burrow spells out how Bengals can reduce cap hit
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look at other players the Bengals can get creative with to help their cap space and question if the team ultimately will be willing to cut the checks.