Watch Now
Jets must ‘thread the needle’ with Rodgers injury
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons paint the delicate picture the Jets have to navigate by empowering the team to believe in Zach Wilson, while also making Aaron Rodgers feel open to next season.
Up Next
PFT Draft: Teams to buy the hype
PFT Draft: Teams to buy the hype
From the Dolphins to the Jaguars, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons select which teams they believe deserve the hype so far this season.
Trotter sues NFL over firing from NFL Network
Trotter sues NFL over firing from NFL Network
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack Jim Trotter’s lawsuit against the NFL over firing from the NFL Network, where Trotter alleges racist comments made by Jerry Jones and Terry Pegula.
O’Connell wants Cousins to ‘stay aggressive’
O’Connell wants Cousins to ‘stay aggressive’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate how the Vikings can get the most out of Kirk Cousins on a short turnaround for TNF in Philadelphia and assess if it will help flush the loss to the Bucs.
PFT Power Rankings: 49ers take top slot in Week 2
PFT Power Rankings: 49ers take top slot in Week 2
Mike Florio defends his power rankings to Myles Simmons, explaining why the 49ers earned the top slot, how the Bills slid to No. 10, what propelled the Dolphins to No. 2 and more.
Wilson has ‘drastically’ improved from a year ago
Wilson has ‘drastically’ improved from a year ago
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons give Zach Wilson credit for coming in off the bench and leading the Jets to victory and outline why Robert Saleh must do whatever he can to instill confidence into his team.
Purdy proves he wasn’t just ‘flash in the pan’
Purdy proves he wasn’t just ‘flash in the pan’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline how dangerous the 49ers are this season and how Brock Purdy’s confidence luminates throughout the entire San Francisco offense.
How involved will Rodgers be in Jets’ QB room?
How involved will Rodgers be in Jets' QB room?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore why too many cooks in the kitchen could be an issue for whoever the Jets bring in as a backup QB for Zach Wilson.
Saleh doubts turf caused Rodgers’ Achilles tear
Saleh doubts turf caused Rodgers’ Achilles tear
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine why players prefer grass over artificial turf and outline if there’s a way to create a uniform playing surface in every stadium.
Saleh trying to ‘will his way to a new narrative’
Saleh trying to ‘will his way to a new narrative’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons analyze if it’s in the Jets’ best interest to look for another QB after Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending injury and question what they’d be looking for in a new backup.
Will Rodgers play in NFL again?
Will Rodgers play in NFL again?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the long-term outlook for the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers following the star quarterback's injury on Monday night.
Jets showcase depth of talent in win over Bills
Jets showcase depth of talent in win over Bills
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why all may not be lost for the New York Jets despite a potential season-ending injury for Aaron Rodgers.
How Rodgers’ injury impacts Packers’ compensation
How Rodgers' injury impacts Packers' compensation
Mike Florio and Chris Simms pull back the curtain on how Aaron Rodgers' injury can impact the level of draft compensation the Green Bay Packers were expecting to receive after trading Rodgers to the New York Jets.