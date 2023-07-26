Watch Now
Jets, Rodgers work out revised contract
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on why Aaron Rodgers’ initial contract was only ever a temporary solution and why it was imperative for the Jets to get this new contract configuration taken care of.
Bosa not expected to practice without new deal
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze how much Nick Bosa currently is making, compared to other edge rushers in the NFL, and discuss what a realistic deal could look like.
NFL bans equity stakes for players, employees
Per a source, Aaron Rodgers and USC QB Caleb Williams were among the players jostling for team equity, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to assess if this could ever be done responsibly in the future.
How Herbert’s extension affects Burrow, QB market
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Mike Brown’s remarks about how the Bengals are approaching extensions and examine what Justin Herbert’s extension means for Joe Burrow and the QB market as a whole.
Why Herbert’s extension puts pressure on Staley
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shine a light on why all eyes will be on Brandon Staley next season, after the Chargers made a statement with Justin Herbert’s five-year contract extension.
Herbert, Chargers agree to five-year extension
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Justin Herbert’s five-year contract extension, which reportedly has a total value of $262.5 million.
Why Stefanski is on hot seat in CLE, not Watson
While Jimmy Haslam declines to call it a “now-or-never season” for Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry, Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why if Deshaun Watson doesn’t show progress, it’ll fall on Stefanski.
How Watson’s suspension has changed him
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Deshaun Watson’s reflection on his suspension and examine how it’s different than adversity caused by suffering an injury.
Martin sends message by missing DAL’s team flight
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how Zack Martin reportedly not being on the team flight to Oxnard for training camp should catch the Cowboys' attention and not be taken lightly.
Peters signs a one-year deal with the Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why Marcus Peters was a “necessary” move for the Raiders and how he’ll bring an edge to the team’s defense from a cultural perspective.
PFT plays The Grid: Pro Football Talk Edition
Mike Florio and Chris Simms try to solve a special puzzle The Grid put together just for PFT Live.
Gardner-Johnson reportedly avoids knee damage
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on why it’s vital for C.J. Gardner-Johnson to be healthy next season, after reportedly avoiding structural damage to his knee.