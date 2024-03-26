 Skip navigation
Harbaugh singing the praises of McCarthy

March 26, 2024 08:49 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Jim Harbaugh’s praise for J.J. McCarthy’s Pro Day, shed light on the strategy Harbaugh might be using and how the Chargers can approach the No. 5 draft pick.
