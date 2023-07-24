 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Wimbledon
After first career tennis title at Swiss Open, Pedro Cachin gets kisses, hugs and doggy licks
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto tournament, opts for more rest after loss in Wimbledon final
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals
Dylan Crews gets a $9 million signing bonus from the Nationals

Top Clips

nbc_dps_svpjoins_230724.jpg
Van Pelt analyzes Harman’s runaway Open victory
nbc_dps_mlbdeadline_230724.jpg
Will Ohtani be dealt at MLB’s trade deadline?
nbc_cyc_tdf_biggestcrashesv2_230722.jpg
See the most action-packed Tour de France moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Wimbledon
After first career tennis title at Swiss Open, Pedro Cachin gets kisses, hugs and doggy licks
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto tournament, opts for more rest after loss in Wimbledon final
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals
Dylan Crews gets a $9 million signing bonus from the Nationals

Top Clips

nbc_dps_svpjoins_230724.jpg
Van Pelt analyzes Harman’s runaway Open victory
nbc_dps_mlbdeadline_230724.jpg
Will Ohtani be dealt at MLB’s trade deadline?
nbc_cyc_tdf_biggestcrashesv2_230722.jpg
See the most action-packed Tour de France moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jimmy G passes physical, but can he stay healthy?

July 24, 2023 08:32 AM
Although Jimmy Garoppolo passed his physical to unlock his 2023 compensation with the Raiders, Mike Florio and Chris Simms aren’t convinced the QB will be able to remain healthy.
Up Next
nbc_pft_tenuniforms_230724.jpg
1:13
Titans will wear Houston Oilers throwbacks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hinesinjury_230724.jpg
2:49
Hines reportedly expected to miss year due to knee
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wordassociation_nyj_230724.jpg
7:09
Unpacking New York Jets’ offseason developments
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dancampbell_230724.jpg
3:08
Campbell: Lions’ hype train is ‘out of control’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_commandersownershipchange_230724.jpg
11:09
Next steps for Commanders after sale to Harris
Now Playing
nbc_pft_javwilliamsupdate_230724.jpg
1:45
Williams passes physical coming off ACL, LCL tears
Now Playing
nbc_pft_toneylatest_230724.jpg
3:08
Toney leaves practice after another leg injury
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chrisjoneslatest_230724.jpg
8:40
Simms details why Jones is ‘egregiously underpaid’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rbsolutions_230724.jpg
13:45
Potential solutions for NFL to address RB market
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jacobssaquon_230724.jpg
17:50
How Jacobs, Barkley can move forward in RB market
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rbsmarketmeetingv2_230724.jpg
6:21
Ekeler ‘wants answers from ownership’ on RB market
Now Playing
nbc_pft_commandersale_230721v2.jpg
20:48
Florio: White’s report on Snyder was ‘damning’
Now Playing