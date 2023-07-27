 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400
Dr. Diandra: Number of owners who will compete in Cup playoffs grows in 2023
Colorado Buffaloes Head Football Coach Deion Coach Prime Sanders Press Conference
Big 12 leaders vote to accept Colorado, clearing the way for Buffs to depart Pac-12, AP source says
FENCING-ITA-WC-SABRE-WOMEN
Ukraine fencing star Olga Kharlan disqualified from worlds after not shaking Russian’s hand

Top Clips

nbc_dps_pac12future_230727.jpg
Pac-12 in limbo with Colorado leaving for Big 12
nbc_dps_floriodiscussion_230727.jpg
Rodgers playing the long game with discount?
nbc_dps_shoheioffmarket_230727.jpg
Patrick: Unclear if Ohtani was ever on the market

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Jones, Belichick embrace fresh start with O'Brien

July 27, 2023 09:00 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why it’s so important for the Patriots’ offense to leave last season’s frustrations in the past and enter this year with a clean slate and Bill O'Brien.
