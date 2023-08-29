Watch Now
Jones claims DAL would’ve drafted Hurts if he fell
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons shed light on how the Cowboys trading for Trey Lance is an effort to have a wild card against Dak Prescott, after Jerry Jones mentioned considering the “Philadelphia QB" the 2020 draft.
NFC East predictions: Where teams will finish
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons weigh in on where they believe the Commanders, Cowboys, Giants and Eagles will finish within the NFC East.
McCarthy had no problem with Lance trade process
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons shed light on the fact just because Mike McCarthy claims to have been fine with how the Trey Lance trade went down, doesn’t mean that’s the reality.
Rivera regrets not playing Howell sooner in 2022
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate if Ron Rivera knew better than waiting so long to play Sam Howell last season.
Stafford struggles to connect with younger players
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore how Matthew Stafford's dynamic is different from more legendary veterans like Aaron Rodgers and offer suggestions for how he could better connect with younger players.
NFL 53-man roster deadline: Early transactions
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons analyze the Chiefs trading WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette to the Panthers, the Eagles signing suspended CB Isaiah Rodgers and the Browns trading for kicker Dustin Hopkins.
NFL players are human at 53-man roster deadline
Given the deadline to cut NFL rosters from 90 to 53, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss why it’s so bittersweet, with some players getting their chance at the dream and hundreds of others being out of a job.
Cardinals release McCoy, keep Murray on PUP
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack the decision for the Cardinals to move on from Colt McCoy, despite the fact they’ll keep Kyler Murray on PUP, and assess if Josh Dobbs or Clayton Tune will have the edge at QB.
Are the Cardinals showing early signs of tanking?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine how the Cardinals’ dysfunction is adding up, from the tampering issue with Jonathan Gannon to the QB dilemma and more.
PFT Draft: NFL Preseason MVPs
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons name which players stood out the most during the three weeks of NFL preseason, from Kenny Pickett to Aidan O'Connell and more.
Preseason Week 3 superlatives: ‘Reunited’ award
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons reveal their superlatives for the third week of the preseason, featuring two former teammates together again, a kicker struggling and a replay blunder from Panthers-Lions.
Texans name Stroud QB1 after preseason finale
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons question the strategic reason why the Texans didn't name C.J. Stroud the starter sooner and discuss why this was a no-brainer decision.
Rodgers’ chemistry with the Jets ‘comes to life’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore how Aaron Rodgers performed in his first outing with the Jets and discuss how his composure during and after the game makes him look like whole new player in New York.