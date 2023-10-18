Watch Now
Jones dubs MNF ‘sloppy’ for both Cowboys, Chargers
Mike Florio and Charean Williams dissect Jerry Jones’ analysis of the Cowboys-Chargers duel from Week 6 and spell out why penalties shouldn’t be satisfactory just because both teams were “sloppy.”
Up Next
Jones wanted DAL to try again before halftime
Jones wanted DAL to try again before halftime
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss why Jerry Jones was hoping the Cowboys would go for it again at the end of the first half and shed light on why the Cowboys should expect scrutiny.
McCaffrey reportedly avoids serious injury
McCaffrey reportedly avoids serious injury
Mike Florio and Charean Williams map out ways the 49ers could balance maximizing Christian McCaffrey’s skillset while also avoiding further injury.
What impact will Jones have with the Eagles?
What impact will Jones have with the Eagles?
Mike Florio and Charean Williams analyze the Eagles' move to sign Julio Jones, outlining how long it’ll take for the WR to become ready to go and how he could elevate Philadelphia.
PFT Draft: Week 6 biggest statements
PFT Draft: Week 6 biggest statements
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons reveal which players and teams they believe made the biggest statements in the sixth week of the NFL season.
QB injury updates heading into NFL Week 7
QB injury updates heading into NFL Week 7
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons rip through a number of updates surrounding inured QBs from Week 6, including Jimmy Garoppolo, Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence and Ryan Tannehill.
Scale of 1-10: Panic meter for teams after Week 6
Scale of 1-10: Panic meter for teams after Week 6
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons weigh in on how concerned they are for the Bills and 49ers, after Buffalo was shutout for the first three quarters against the Giants and the 49ers are plagued by more injuries.
Sirianni won’t say if PHI tried to let NYJ score
Sirianni won’t say if PHI tried to let NYJ score
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dissect Nick Sirianni’s lack of an explanation about how the Eagles played the end of their Week 6 loss against the Jets and question his strategy.
How Brown taking over play-calling affects Young
How Brown taking over play-calling affects Young
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss how the Panthers changing offensive play-calling duties to Thomas Brown will be a learning curve for rookie QB Bryce Young and outline why the pressure is on.
Analyzing Cowboys-Chargers pregame scuffle
Analyzing Cowboys-Chargers pregame scuffle
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore what the reaction will be from the league, after the Cowboys and Chargers got into a scuffle when Dallas was taking the field.
Irsay believes Richardson likely is out for season
Irsay believes Richardson likely is out for season
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore what the Colts will be capable of without Anthony Richardson and how this will affect the QB’s development, as well as how injuries have been on the rise around the NFL.
Chargers score TD off recovery of muffed punt
Chargers score TD off recovery of muffed punt
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dissect how the Chargers recovered a muffed punt by the Cowboys in Week 6 and outline exactly what went wrong for Dallas in that moment.
Cowboys getting to 4-2 ahead of bye week is ‘huge’
Cowboys getting to 4-2 ahead of bye week is ‘huge’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons shine a light on why there’s a big difference between being 4-2 and 3-3, after the Cowboys defeated the Chargers in Week 6, and discuss why every game ultimately is a “must win.”