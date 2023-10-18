 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jones dubs MNF ‘sloppy’ for both Cowboys, Chargers

October 18, 2023 07:59 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams dissect Jerry Jones’ analysis of the Cowboys-Chargers duel from Week 6 and spell out why penalties shouldn’t be satisfactory just because both teams were “sloppy.”
Up Next
nbc_pft_jonesplaybeforehalftime_231018.jpg
5:55
Jones wanted DAL to try again before halftime
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mccaffrey_231018.jpg
4:28
McCaffrey reportedly avoids serious injury
Now Playing
nbc_pft_julio_231018.jpg
8:58
What impact will Jones have with the Eagles?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wk6statements_231017.jpg
7:40
PFT Draft: Week 6 biggest statements
Now Playing
nbc_pft_qbinjuries_231017.jpg
8:17
QB injury updates heading into NFL Week 7
Now Playing
nbc_pft_panicmeter_231017.jpg
8:28
Scale of 1-10: Panic meter for teams after Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sirianni_231017.jpg
3:37
Sirianni won’t say if PHI tried to let NYJ score
Now Playing
nbc_pft_reichbrownyoung_231017.jpg
10:35
How Brown taking over play-calling affects Young
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pregamescuffle_231017.jpg
5:41
Analyzing Cowboys-Chargers pregame scuffle
Now Playing
nbc_pft_richardson_231017.jpg
8:09
Irsay believes Richardson likely is out for season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_muffedpunt_231017.jpg
3:58
Chargers score TD off recovery of muffed punt
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mustwincowboys_231017.jpg
5:59
Cowboys getting to 4-2 ahead of bye week is ‘huge’
Now Playing