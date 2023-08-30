 Skip navigation
Jones has no backup after Zappe, Cunningham waived

August 30, 2023 08:02 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out who they believe the Patriots could be eyeing to back up Mac Jones, after the team waived Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham.
