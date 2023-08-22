Watch Now
Jones, O’Brien ‘on same page and building trust’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why it’s so important for Mac Jones and Bill O’Brien to have a deep sense of trust, but how even with that, the Patriots still are a middle-of-the pack AFC team at best.
Flowers flexes ‘special qualities’ vs. Commanders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why Zay Flowers has “real potential” with the Ravens, after an impressive performance against the Commanders.
Howell ‘phenomenal’ vs. Ravens in preseason Week 2
Beyond breaking the Ravens’ longstanding preseason win streak, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why this was a tremendous win for the Sam Howell, Eric Bieniemy, the Commanders’ cultural reset and more.
Ranking PIT offense, ATL offense, PHI defense
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “Top 3rd, Middle 3rd, Bottom 3rd” to evaluate where the Steelers offense, Falcons offensive weapons and Eagles defense rank in the NFL.
Colts reportedly allow Taylor to seek trade
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why the timing of the Colts allowing Jonathan Taylor to look for a trade makes “no sense” and how it’s like “trying to change a tire on a moving vehicle.”
Colts reportedly seek first-round pick for Taylor
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out what they believe the Colts would be willing to accept in exchange for Jonathan Taylor and why ultimately, they could be open to less than a first-round pick.
Commanders end Ravens’ preseason win streak
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the news the Ravens’ historic win streak has come to an end at 24 and discuss how much teams should value a preseason win streak.
Evaluating potential landing spots for Taylor
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through the most likely teams that could be interested in Jonathan Taylor, including the Chargers and Eagles.
Preseason Week 2 superlatives: ‘Will-I-Am’ Award
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal their superlatives for the second week of the preseason, featuring a huge Will Anderson performance, the Steelers turning heads and more.
NYG ‘phenomenally coached’ on both sides of ball
Mike Florio and Chris Sims analyze how Daniel Jones has found his footing, after a standout performance in preseason Week 2, and map out expectations for the Giants this season.
Patriots cancel joint practices after Bolden scare
Isaiah Bolden was knocked unconscious after taking an inadvertent blow to the head against the Packers. Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Patriots’ decision to then cancel joint practices with the Titans.
QB evaluations: Love, Wilson, Stroud, Young
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “Better, Worse or Same?” to compare how QBs looked in preseason Week 1 versus Week 2, featuring Jordan Love, Russell Wilson, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Malik Willis.
Tua ‘looks different’ in preseason debut vs. HOU
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate Tua Tagovailoa’s preseason debut against the Texans and explain why the QB looked more confident, as well as how the depth chart will look with Mike White and Skylar Thompson.