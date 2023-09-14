Watch Now
Jones ‘super pleased’ with outcome of holdout
Mike Florio and Chris Simms crunch the numbers on Chris Jones’ deal, as a result of his holdout, and question if it would’ve been in the DT’s best interest to wait a little longer, since the Chiefs lost last week.
What’s More Likely: NFL Week 2 storylines to watch
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “What’s More Likely” to weigh in on Joe Burrow against Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa’s projected stats and Justin Fields squaring up against Baker Mayfield.
Mahomes’ contract ‘pales in comparison’ to Burrow
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline how Joe Burrow’s contact likely is causing waves for Patrick Mahomes and discuss how they believe the Chiefs will adjust Mahomes’ deal.
PFT Draft: NFL Week 2 key matchups
From Mike McDaniel vs. Bill Belichick on SNF to the Seahawks O-line vs. Aidan Hutchinson, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which matchups they're eager to see in Week 2.
Howell calls for grass fields at every NFL stadium
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack NFLPA Executive Director Lloyd Howell’s comments about urging the NFL to install natural grass at every stadium.
Pederson addresses potential Taylor penalties
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look back at Jawaan Taylor’s missed penalties from Week 1 and assess if the league has taken any action to alert referees to be on the lookout for similar calls in Week 2 against the Jags.
Can Vikings’ D-line keep Hurts’ run game in check?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze where the Eagles’ offense struggled against the Patriots last week and outline key aspects the Vikings’ defense must lock in on for TNF.
What happens to Rodgers if Wilson becomes the guy?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how the Jets must play the QB situation next season, if Zach Wilson emerges as a fearless leader and Aaron Rodgers expects to come back for year two.
Jefferson is out for revenge vs. Slay on TNF
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if Justin Jefferson will have a stronger performance against Darius Slay this year and analyze how the Vikings' offense matches up with the Eagles' defense.
Rodgers will ‘rise again’ after Achilles recovery
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Aaron Rodgers’ social media post and explain why they believe all signs point to him returning to the Jets in 2024.
What to know about Trotter’s lawsuit against NFL
Mike Florio breaks down Jim Trotter's lawsuit against the NFL over his firing from NFL Network, including what makes the situation unique and what to expect from the legal process moving forward.
PFT Draft: Teams to buy the hype
From the Dolphins to the Jaguars, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons select which teams they believe deserve the hype so far this season.