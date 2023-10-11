Watch Now
Jones wants SB, but isn’t making necessary moves
Mike Florio and Charean Williams assess if Dak Prescott is capable of taking the Cowboys on a deep playoff run and question if Jerry Jones truly wants to win a Super Bowl or is comfortable with being a contender.
PFT Draft: Teams needing moves pre-trade deadline
From the Jets to the Chiefs, Mike Florio and Charean Williams spell out which teams should really make transactions ahead of the NFL trade deadline.
How will Kelce’s ankle hold up on a short week?
Travis Kelce practiced Tuesday ahead of TNF against the Broncos despite his ankle injury, and Mike Florio and Charean Williams lay out why if there’s any doubt about his ankle, the TE should sit in Week 6.
Watt reportedly dislocated finger, tore ligaments
Mike Florio and Charean Williams spell out why a dislocated finger essentially is a non-issue for a player like T.J. Watt.
PFT Power Rankings: Patriots land below Panthers
Mike Florio defends his power rankings to Charean Williams, explaining why he dropped the Patriots to last place over a winless Panthers team, as well as what’s next for Bill Belichick.
How Tepper’s involvement could be hurting Panthers
Frank Reich knows David Tepper wants a winner and he wants it now, which leads Mike Florio and Charean Williams to look at how Tepper has approached ownership and question if he should focus more on being a fan.
Analyzing Cowboys, 49ers Super Bowl odds movement
Mike Florio and Charean Williams unpack how the Cowboys’ and 49ers’ odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbooks, to win the Super Bowl have shifted through the first five weeks of the NFL season.
How Jefferson can help elevate the Falcons
Mike Florio and Charean Williams break down the Rams’ move to agree to trade Van Jefferson to the Falcons in exchange for 2025 sixth- and seventh-round picks.
Jones doubles down on McCarthy calling plays
Mike Florio and Charean Williams take a deep dive on if Mike McCarthy should continue as the play caller, after the Cowboys produced a season-low 197 yards against the 49ers.
How the Cowboys’ lack of weapons affects Lamb
Mike McCarthy agreed CeeDee Lamb should be frustrated by the lack of targets, which leads Mike Florio and Charean Williams to dissect the true root of the issue.
49ers ‘light a fire for the Cowboys’ after Week 5
Mike Florio and Charean Williams unpack Deebo Samuel’s response to Micah Parsons about a playoff rematch between the Cowboys and 49ers, as well as outline how Dallas’ expectations change after the SNF loss.
Adams ‘frustrated’ with double team coverage
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Green Bay Packers' double-team strategy against Raiders' Davante Adams.