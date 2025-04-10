 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

Titans_raw.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans
nbc_pft_colts_250410.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Indianapolis Colts
nbc_pft_hillinncident_250410.jpg
How much is enough for the Dolphins with Hill?

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

Titans_raw.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans
nbc_pft_colts_250410.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Indianapolis Colts
nbc_pft_hillinncident_250410.jpg
How much is enough for the Dolphins with Hill?

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Fields ‘wasn’t really comfortable’ in Pittsburgh

April 10, 2025 08:18 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if the Steelers made a mistake by benching Justin Fields and explore the Jets’ QB room.

Related Videos

Titans_raw.jpg
01:16
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans
nbc_pft_colts_250410.jpg
02:15
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Indianapolis Colts
nbc_pft_hillinncident_250410.jpg
08:15
How much is enough for the Dolphins with Hill?
Texans_raw.jpg
01:19
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Houston Texans
nbc_pft_jags_250410.jpg
03:40
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Jacksonville Jaguars
nbc_pft_justinfieldsplayingqb_250410.jpg
04:50
Jets can use Fields’ run skills, develop pass game
nbc_pft_wattworth_250410.jpg
16:52
What could Steelers get for Watt in a trade
nbc_pft_jetsdraftingqb_250410.jpg
04:09
Fields addresses possibility of Jets drafting a QB
nbc_pft_wattsocial_250410.jpg
09:55
Watt sends cryptic message with social media post
nbc_pft_rodgersnoshow_250410.jpg
02:10
Rodgers doesn’t attend McAfee’s Pittsburgh event
nbc_pft_mahomeshaircut_250410.jpg
03:26
Mahomes shows new haircut courtside at Mavs-Lakers
nbc_roto_jamescook_250409.jpg
01:05
Bills star Cook projects as fantasy RB2 in 2025
nbc_csu_draftkings_250409.jpg
04:01
Analyzing odds for No. 2 DL picked in NFL draft
nbc_csu_kennethgrant_250409.jpg
05:03
‘Untapped potential’ with DT Grant at NFL level
nbc_csu_masongraham_250409.jpg
04:02
Why DT Graham is ‘no doubt’ an elite player
2196434384_copy.jpg
16:19
Rogers’ NFL mock draft, picks 17-32: Egbuka, Nolen
nbc_csu_mock1to16_250409.jpg
17:05
Rogers’ NFL mock draft, picks 1-16: Ward, McMillan
nbc_pft_coachfirings_250409.jpg
05:02
PFT Draft: NFL’s most shocking firings
nbc_pft_genosmithpetecarroll_250409.jpg
10:32
Carroll confident Smith gives Raiders ‘stability’
nbc_pft_edgerankings_250409.jpg
10:29
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft EDGE ranks
nbc_pft_cardinalsneeds_250409.jpg
02:55
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Arizona Cardinals
nbc_pft_seahawksneeds_250409.jpg
02:02
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Seattle Seahawks
nbc_pft_49ersneeds_250409.jpg
05:13
2025 NFL Draft team needs: San Francisco 49ers
nbc_pft_seanmcvay_250409.jpg
06:35
McVay claims he hasn’t looked into QBs in draft
nbc_pft_ramsdraftneeds_250409.jpg
01:53
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Los Angeles Rams
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsbenjohnson_250409.jpg
10:34
Johnson already is challenging the Bears’ offense
nbc_pft_calebwilliamscareer_250409.jpg
02:47
Williams knows Johnson pushing him will be ‘key’
nbc_pft_aaronrodgersdecision_250409.jpg
12:55
Could Rodgers make decision about Steelers soon?
nbc_pft_shedeursandersaaronrodgers_250409.jpg
05:35
How Sanders could mesh with Rodgers in Pittsburgh
nbc_pft_shedeursanderselitetrait_250409.jpg
05:07
Simms: Sanders doesn’t have any ‘elite traits’

Latest Clips

nbc_dps_postgamemavs_250410.jpg
05:36
Revisiting Luka’s fractured relationship with Mavs
rory_scottie_mpx.jpg
02:54
Does Scheffler vs. McIlroy qualify as a rivalry?
pl_goal.jpg
01:23
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 6 Atkinson, Aston Villa
nbc_gc_spiethsound_250409.jpg
01:49
Spieth looking to make new Masters memories
nbc_gc_homacaddy_250409.jpg
02:01
Homa shares why he separated with caddie Greiner
nbc_roto_masterstop20_v2_250409.jpg
01:35
Look at Conners, Glover for Masters top-20 bets
nbc_roto_emekaegbuka_250409.jpg
01:07
Egbuka evokes comparisons to Lions’ St. Brown
nbc_dps_scottintv_250409.jpg
10:13
Van Pelt: Golf ‘would benefit’ from a shot clock
nbc_roto_justinsteele_250409.jpg
01:23
Fantasy ripple effects from Steele’s trip to IL
nbc_roto_corbincarrol_250409.jpg
01:27
Surging Carroll can finish as fantasy’s top player
nbc_dlb_roywoodinterview_250409.jpg
22:51
Wood: Aggression has been phased out of basketball
nbc_roto_tatisjr_250409.jpg
01:08
Tatis Jr.'s latest shoulder injury is ‘worrisome’
nbc_roto_joshhart_250409.jpg
03:06
Hart, Daniel among fantasy’s most improved players
nbc_golf_gcpodpicksmenu_250409.jpg
09:06
Masters picks — and Concessions Champions Dinner
nbc_dlb_mikemalonefired_250409.jpg
13:01
Malone questioning pride could have led to firing
nbc_dlb_danebrugler_250409.jpg
23:59
Brugler: Hunter ‘the best non-QB’ in the draft
nbc_dps_timmacmahoninterview_250409.jpg
13:07
Expect ‘surreal’ night with Luka’s return to DAL
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwillinterview_250409.jpg
14:38
Nuggets’ timing on cleaning house is ‘bizarre’
nbc_roto_mikemalone_250409.jpg
02:53
DEN ownership didn’t do Malone, Booth ‘any favors’
nbc_dps_dpondenvernuggets_250409.jpg
06:00
Malone-Booth dynamic in Denver was ‘fractured’
nbc_horse_bluegrassstakes_250409.jpg
02:23
Blue Grass Stakes ‘lived up to’ the hype
nbc_golf_sales_gcp_workday_250409.jpg
02:47
Fast Masters start crucial for Rory, but how fast?
nbc_smx_explainer_250409.jpg
03:36
Whiskey throttle? Endo? SMX incidents explained
nbc_roto_bte_nuggetskings_250409.jpg
01:52
Why Nuggets-Kings is an NBA play-in preview
nbc_roto_bte_heatbulls_250409.jpg
01:28
Take Adebayo, Heat to beat Bulls at United Center
nbc_roto_playinfavorites_250409.jpg
01:45
Which teams in West will be in play-in tournament?
nbc_roto_bte_lakersmavs_250409.jpg
01:30
Mavericks could upset Lakers in Doncic’s return
nbc_golf_ridleypresser_250409.jpg
39:03
Ridley dismisses direct exemption for LIV players
nbc_roto_bte_mastersdebutant_250409.jpg
01:46
Detry capable of making splash in Masters debut
jalen_milroe_mpx.jpg
05:40
2025 NFL Draft lacks ‘star power’ among prospects