Pro Football Talk
Inside Simms’ ‘The Young and The Reckless’ QB tier
Inside reported NFLPA proposal on offseason work
Beane justifies taking all of Diggs’ cap hit now

Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
PFT Draft: Most important new NFL coordinators

May 29, 2024 08:39 AM
From Kellen Moore in Philadelphia to Shane Waldron in Chicago, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name the new coordinators to keep a close eye on next season.
5:17
Inside Simms’ ‘The Young and The Reckless’ QB tier
11:23
Inside reported NFLPA proposal on offseason work
5:48
Beane justifies taking all of Diggs’ cap hit now
3:19
Allen’s chances of getting to SB amid tough AFC
10:08
Advantages of Bills offense missing a No. 1 WR
9:40
Taylor downplays Higgins, Chase missing OTAs
13:35
Collins, Texans agree to three-year extension
10:06
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 23, Daniel Jones
9:38
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 20, Caleb Williams
11:08
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 24, Deshaun Watson
3:01
Steelers slated for ‘seven-game gauntlet’ in 2024
10:28
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 21, Russell Wilson
