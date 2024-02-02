 Skip navigation
King: Jacobs should be thrilled about Kingsbury

February 2, 2024 09:11 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King unpack the news the Raiders are hiring Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator and spell out why their run game is likely to be one of his top priorities.
