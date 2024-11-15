 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lamar's history vs. PIT makes for interesting game

November 15, 2024 07:58 AM
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison preview the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers matchup in Week 11, breaking down Lamar Jackson's record as a starter vs. Mike Tomlin and why the game is so important in the AFC.
Up Next
nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
3:21
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
Now Playing
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
11:54
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
5:15
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hurtsevaluation_241115.jpg
8:01
Hurts evaluated for concussion vs. Commanders
Now Playing
nbc_pft_commandersconvo_241115.jpg
5:48
Daniels didn’t look like himself vs. Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kcvsbuf_241114.jpg
4:11
Chiefs must block out the noise vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_pft_commandersdecision_241115.jpg
6:46
Analyzing Commanders’ decision-making vs. Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_simms_texanscowboys_241114.jpg
1:12
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_simms_brownssaints_241114.jpg
2:58
NFL Week 11 preview: Browns vs. Saints
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bestbetsblues_241114.jpg
2:18
Packers, 49ers, Lions among best NFL Week 11 bets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bengalschargers_241114.jpg
2:37
NFL Week 11 preview: Bengals vs. Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_falconsbroncos_241114.jpg
2:20
NFL Week 11 preview: Falcons vs. Broncos
Now Playing