Watch Now
Lamar's history vs. PIT makes for interesting game
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison preview the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers matchup in Week 11, breaking down Lamar Jackson's record as a starter vs. Mike Tomlin and why the game is so important in the AFC.
Up Next
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison break down the Los Angeles Chargers' strong defensive play heading into a matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football.
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the "weird" ending to the Commanders vs. Eagles game on Thursday Night Football, explaining why poor game management on both sides resulted in a strange finish.
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the Philadelphia Eagles' outlook after defeating the Washington Commanders in Week 11, evaluating Saquon Barkley's performance and the team's future at 8-2.
Hurts evaluated for concussion vs. Commanders
Hurts evaluated for concussion vs. Commanders
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts being evaluated for a concussion vs. the Washington Commanders, discussing the protocol process in the NFL.
Daniels didn’t look like himself vs. Eagles
Daniels didn't look like himself vs. Eagles
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison react to the Washington Commanders' Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, breaking down Jayden Daniels' performance and the future of both teams.
Chiefs must block out the noise vs. Bills
Chiefs must block out the noise vs. Bills
As the Kansas City Chiefs begin to approach history, Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison explain why Patrick Mahomes and Co. must remain focused ahead of a marquee matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.
Analyzing Commanders’ decision-making vs. Eagles
Analyzing Commanders' decision-making vs. Eagles
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss why the Washington Commanders were too "bold" during their Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, questioning Dan Quinn's approach down the stretch.
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Cowboys
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Cowboys
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down the upcoming matchup between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, and both agree that the drowning Cowboys will struggle to defeat a hungry Texans squad.
NFL Week 11 preview: Browns vs. Saints
NFL Week 11 preview: Browns vs. Saints
The Saints looked competent under interim head coach Darren Rizzi, and Mike Florio wonders if New Orleans can pull off an upset as underdogs when they host the Cleveland Browns in Week 11.
Packers, 49ers, Lions among best NFL Week 11 bets
Packers, 49ers, Lions among best NFL Week 11 bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio go head-to-head on their best bets for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season, explaining why they believe the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers should be favored more heavily.
NFL Week 11 preview: Bengals vs. Chargers
NFL Week 11 preview: Bengals vs. Chargers
The Bengals and Chargers have been flexed into Sunday Night Football for Week 11, and while Chris Simms think Los Angeles is being disrespected, he and Mike Florio like Joe Burrow and Cincinnati in Week 11.