Lambo's claims about Meyer is 'workplace violence'
Mike Florio and Chris Simms agree that Josh Lambo's claims that Urban Meyer kicked him needed to come to light, but wonder why it didn't happen sooner, as they discuss how it will potentially impact Lambo's NFL standing.
PHI is ‘amazing’ at pulling through in big moments
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Eagles' 21-17 victory over the Chiefs, the difference between last years' Philadelphia team vs. this one, Jalen Hurts in the MVP conversation and more.
Valdes-Scantling drop highlights larger KC issue
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Marquez Valdes-Scantling's dropped touchdown pass at the end of the Eagles-Chiefs game and the league-leading drops that have defined KC all season.
Steelers fire OC Canada after Week 11 loss
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the news that the Steelers have fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada and discuss what it means for the Pittsburgh offense moving forward.
Rivera, Staley lead NFL’s hot seat meter
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss whether they think Ron Rivera and Brandon Staley will remain at the head coach position on their respective teams through the remainder of the season.
Carter almost pulled off crazy INT on MNF
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss what would have been one of the most incredible interceptions in Monday Night Football history when he tried to intercept a spike - an idea Carter says he got from watching YouTube.
‘Marriage is over’ between Wilson and Jets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Jets' decision to demote Zach Wilson to QB3 and start Tim Boyle in Week 12, and New York's failure to have a backup plan behind Aaron Rodgers.
Kelce is still the same despite bigger ‘spotlight’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms compare Travis Kelce's growing fame to that of Patrick Mahomes and debate whether Kelce has been negatively impacted by the increased attention.
PHI, SF, KC highlight SB favorites after Week 11
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how the Super Bowl odds have shifted before and after Week 11 for six teams, including the Eagles, Chiefs and 49ers.
BUF win vs. NY is first step to ‘figuring it out’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the Bills' 32-6 win over the Jets, the impact of Ken Dorsey's firing, whether or not Josh Allen has been the problem and more.
Stroud is still in Simms’ MVP conversation
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the Texans' third straight win, the role the defense played against the Cardinals, and despite not having his best game, CJ Stroud still being an MVP candidate.
Week 11 superlatives: ‘Purdy perfect’ 49ers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms name their superlatives for Week 11, from Brock Purdy's perfect day to Tommy DeVito's 'Lufthansa heist' against the Commanders.