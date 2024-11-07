Watch Now
LV is a 'debacle' amid offensive coaching overhaul
Mike Florio and Peter King explain why firing OC Luke Getsy, OL coach James Cregg and QB coach Rich Scangarello is like, "trying to change a tire on a moving car without a spare."
What’s More Likely: Week 10 key storylines
Mike Florio and Charean Williams weigh in on how many times they think the Lions will sack C.J. Stroud, how many interceptions Patrick Mahomes will throw, if the Steelers will win a barnburner and more.
Williams cites lack of chemistry with Rodgers
Mike Florio unpacks what Mike Williams believes went wrong with the Jets and explains why he’s more likely to rather have Russell Wilson as his teammate than Aaron Rodgers.
Cowboys relied on Mingo’s draft grade for trade
Mike Florio stresses the importance of factoring in how players have actually performed in the NFL and why that’s a better metric than pre-NFL scouting.
Parsons is risking ‘generational’ deal with injury
Mike Florio explains why if Micah Parsons considers coming back before getting to be fully healthy, and to some extent even if he is, one injury could eliminate his chances of landing a massive deal.
Mahomes had ‘showmanship’ aspect to ankle injury
Mike Florio provides the latest update on Patrick Mahomes' injury ahead of Week 10 and points to how the speed at which he came back into the game made a statement to the Bucs.
Florio: ‘Reckless’ to say Dak should recover quick
Mike Florio sifts through a report that Dak Prescott’ hamstring partially tore off the bone and explains why that type of injury requires a long, thorough recovery.
Verse a deserved heavy favorite to win NFL DROY
Chris Simms discusses the impact of Rams rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, who are among the current betting favorites for NFL defensive rookie of the year.
NFL trade deadline grades: Chiefs, Commanders lead
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed grade notable moves at the NFL trade deadline and the rest-of-season impact for teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers, and others.
PFT Draft: Top NFL MVP candidates
From Jared Goff to Lamar Jackson, Mike Florio and Michael Holley reveal their projections for which players have the best shot at winning MVP.
Moore addresses if Eberflus has lost locker room
Mike Florio and Michael Holley sift through DJ Moore’s read on where things stand in the locker room and map out how the Bears are dealing with typical rookie hiccups with Caleb Williams.
PFT Power Rankings: Commanders rise, Texans fall
Mike Florio explains to Michael Holley why the Commanders are closing the gap to reach the top three, why he’s concerned the Texans could be “fraudulent” and more.