 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raidersoffensivecoaches_241107.jpg
LV is a ‘debacle’ amid offensive coaching overhaul
nbc_pft_whatsmorelikely_241107.jpg
What’s More Likely: Week 10 key storylines
nbc_pft_williams_241107.jpg
Williams cites lack of chemistry with Rodgers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raidersoffensivecoaches_241107.jpg
LV is a ‘debacle’ amid offensive coaching overhaul
nbc_pft_whatsmorelikely_241107.jpg
What’s More Likely: Week 10 key storylines
nbc_pft_williams_241107.jpg
Williams cites lack of chemistry with Rodgers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

LV is a 'debacle' amid offensive coaching overhaul

November 7, 2024 08:52 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King explain why firing OC Luke Getsy, OL coach James Cregg and QB coach Rich Scangarello is like, "trying to change a tire on a moving car without a spare."
Up Next
nbc_pft_whatsmorelikely_241107.jpg
9:24
What’s More Likely: Week 10 key storylines
Now Playing
nbc_pft_williams_241107.jpg
3:31
Williams cites lack of chemistry with Rodgers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mingo_241107.jpg
6:04
Cowboys relied on Mingo’s draft grade for trade
Now Playing
nbc_pft_micahparsons_241107.jpg
3:46
Parsons is risking ‘generational’ deal with injury
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mahomes_241107.jpg
3:00
Mahomes had ‘showmanship’ aspect to ankle injury
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dak_241107.jpg
3:08
Florio: ‘Reckless’ to say Dak should recover quick
Now Playing
nbc_csu_dratkings_241106.jpg
1:20
Verse a deserved heavy favorite to win NFL DROY
Now Playing
nbc_csu_tradeupgrade_241106.jpg
20:33
NFL trade deadline grades: Chiefs, Commanders lead
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draft_241106.jpg
5:24
PFT Draft: Top NFL MVP candidates
Now Playing
nbc_pft_djmoore_241106.jpg
4:28
Moore addresses if Eberflus has lost locker room
Now Playing
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241106.jpg
5:14
PFT Power Rankings: Commanders rise, Texans fall
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mikewilliams_241106.jpg
13:26
Why Williams is such a good fit for the Steelers
Now Playing