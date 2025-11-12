Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Giants reportedly elevate Winston to QB2
Campbell calling plays was like Johnson’s offense
Campbell: Philly is ‘most hostile place to play’
Other PFT Content
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Giants reportedly elevate Winston to QB2
Campbell calling plays was like Johnson’s offense
Campbell: Philly is ‘most hostile place to play’
Other PFT Content
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Campbell calling plays was like Johnson's offense
November 12, 2025 08:40 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack why the No. 1 seed might not be “ideal” for the Lions and how Dan Campbell calling plays gave them an offensive spark.
Related Videos
03:28
Giants reportedly elevate Winston to QB2
05:10
Campbell: Philly is ‘most hostile place to play’
09:09
Lions, Eagles, Rams, Seahawks are real deal in NFC
01:54
Players to watch in Lions vs. Eagles on SNF
12:06
Do Bills lack ‘answers’ on offense?
07:11
Who are top candidates for next Giants coach?
03:02
Hunter to miss remainder of year after LCL surgery
01:25
Hurts has been ‘frustrating’ in 2025
01:31
Report: Wilson expected to miss 3-4 weeks
03:37
Berry prefers Smith over AJB for rest of season
01:21
Week 11 early lines to target: Chiefs, Dolphins
07:37
Fantasy TEs to prioritize on Week 11 waiver wire
07:53
Demercado leads waiver wire RBs with options slim
02:56
Stash Burrow immediately in fantasy if available
09:35
Week 11 must-add WRs: Pierce, Washington, Johnson
11:01
Brissett emerges as priority waiver wire QB target
02:01
Should Steelers be runaway favorites vs. Bengals?
02:10
Why the LAC vs. JAX over is an attractive bet
01:49
Krick: It’s ‘Giants or nothing’ against Packers
02:02
Are Bills primed for ‘bounce-back’ spot vs. Bucs?
02:00
Gronkowski to retire as Patriot on 1-day contract
02:40
Why NFL MVP doesn’t just have to be a QB award
01:53
McDaniel appears to troll Bills fans after win
04:41
NFC playoff picture: Likely Wild Card teams
05:39
Take Your Pick: NFL Week 10 reflection
01:45
Commanders rearranging deck chairs on sinking ship
13:19
Packers’ offense has ‘no true rhythm’ vs. Eagles
09:32
Burrow shouldn’t rush back during 21-day window
04:00
Hurts: Defense ‘played lights out’ against Packers
14:42
Eagles false start on multiple tush push plays
Latest Clips
01:11
Crawford: There’s nothing Jokic can’t do
03:23
Murray, Jokic ready to go early and often for DEN
01:31
Jokic: Nuggets are playing ‘the right way’
02:00
Highlights: Nuggets close out Kings in fourth
01:57
Highlights: Jazz race past Pacers
01:42
76ers’ win vs Celtics hinged on Edwards, Drummond
02:00
Highlights: SGA, Chet pace OKC blowout of GSW
01:59
Highlights: 76ers down Celtics in final seconds
01:37
76ers ‘believed in’ Edwards against Celtics
01:38
Oubre Jr. ‘stayed ready’ to seal 76ers win vs BOS
41
Maxey: ‘Our Joes did a good job’ against Celtics
20
Edgecombe’s block leads to Edwards’ automatic 3
01:54
Highlights: Raptors take down Nets in Brooklyn
02:03
Highlights: Brunson’s 32 leads NYK past MEM
41
Grimes drills buzzer beater from half court
03:43
2026 NBA All-Star Game format revealed
05:11
Carter reveals ideal 2026 slam dunk contest picks
03:04
Maxey’s awareness leading to explosive start
05:13
Expect Mavs to ‘stand pat’ after Harrison firing
01:28
Top five offensive prospects in 2026 NFL Draft
01:27
UCLA faces challenge with Ohio State’s pass game
01:24
Top five defensive prospects in 2026 NFL Draft
08:24
OSU’s Lutz has ‘always been aggressive by nature’
09:54
Miller sees Big 12 as top conference ‘bar none’
08:52
How Tang connects with KSU players off the court
09:54
Dixon: ‘There’s more to do’ at TCU
01:54
Celtics-76ers take center court on C2C Tuesday
03:41
Arizona vs. UCLA features top-tier talent
04:27
Hurley has learned that Big 12 is ‘unforgiving’
14:09
Sampson: ‘Coaching is giving, it’s not taking’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue