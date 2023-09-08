Watch Now
Lions should 'soak' in statement win over Chiefs
Mike Florio and Peter King reflect on Thursday’s Lions-Chiefs clash, highlighting what went wrong for Kansas City and how the Lions were able to pull off the upset on the road.
Watson, Browns are the NFL’s ‘biggest wild card’
Mike Florio and Peter King look ahead to Week 1’s Bengals-Browns matchup and explain why it’s one of the biggest games of the weekend.
Kelce-less Chiefs’ offense struggles with drops
Mike Florio and Peter King analyze Kansas City’s passing game after its Week 1 struggles without start TE Travis Kelce, Kadarius Toney’s critical drops and why Skyy Moore must step up.
NFL must ‘do something’ about missed false starts
Mike Florio and Peter King weigh in on how the NFL should react after referees missed apparent false starts committed by Chiefs OT Jaawan Taylor in Thursday’s NFL Kickoff game against the Lions.
Goff has exceeded expectations since trade to DET
Mike Florio and Peter King reflect on the Rams’ trade for Matthew Stafford and detail how Jared Goff has exceeded expectations as the Lions’ starting QB.
Week 1 preview: Cowboys vs. Giants
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss why they like the Giants to top the Cowboys in their season-opening Sunday Night Football showdown.
Week 1 preview: Bills vs. Jets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio both think the Jets will begin the Aaron Rodgers era with a primetime win over Josh Allen and the Bills on Monday Night Football.
Lions aim to attack Chiefs with Gibbs, ground game
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look at how Chris Jones' absence from the Kansas City Chiefs defense could open up the Detroit Lions' ground game on Thursday night.
Burrow says he wants to be a Bengal for life
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on Joe Burrow's Week 1 outlook and what could be next for his extension talks with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Analyzing how far Goff can take Lions in 2023
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate QB Jared Goff and detail why the signal-caller is more than just a game manager for the Lions' talented offense.
Lions must handle pressure after offseason hype
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on an offseason full of hype for the Detroit Lions and how it will play into the team's Week 1 road matchup in Kansas City.
AFC West predictions: Where teams will finish
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate where they believe the Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders and Broncos will finish within the AFC West.