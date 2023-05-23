 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Royals owner John Sherman envisions new stadium by 2027 or 2028 season
Iga Swiatek
Swiatek eases past Blinkova to reach her first grass semifinal ahead of Wimbledon
NHL: Player Headshots 2023
Blackhawks acquire Corey Perry from Lightning, adding more experience to Bedard-led rebuild

Top Clips

nbc_dps_dponwembanyamaheight_230629.jpg
Patrick highlights Wembanyama’s rare height
nbc_dps_dpondomingogermanperfectgame_230629.jpg
Patrick: NYY’s German ‘wrong guy’ for perfect game
nbc_dps_dangrazianointerview_230629.jpeg
Graziano: Gambling in NFL will stop when it’s a QB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Royals owner John Sherman envisions new stadium by 2027 or 2028 season
Iga Swiatek
Swiatek eases past Blinkova to reach her first grass semifinal ahead of Wimbledon
NHL: Player Headshots 2023
Blackhawks acquire Corey Perry from Lightning, adding more experience to Bedard-led rebuild

Top Clips

nbc_dps_dponwembanyamaheight_230629.jpg
Patrick highlights Wembanyama’s rare height
nbc_dps_dpondomingogermanperfectgame_230629.jpg
Patrick: NYY’s German ‘wrong guy’ for perfect game
nbc_dps_dangrazianointerview_230629.jpeg
Graziano: Gambling in NFL will stop when it’s a QB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Luck tampering probe reportedly has been resolved

May 23, 2023 09:19 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they believe the Andrew Luck situation could’ve been an attempt to try to gain more draft leverage.
Up Next
nbc_pft_fullseasonsuspension_230628.jpg
4:33
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lloydhowell_230628.jpg
12:46
Howell is elected new NFLPA Executive Director
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mailbag_230628.jpg
13:57
PFT Mailbag: Importance of RB vs. QB position
Now Playing
nbc_pft_delaney_230628.jpg
3:31
Remembering Delaney on 40th anniversary of death
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sbfield_230628.jpg
3:16
Super Bowl LVII slippery field not players’ fault
Now Playing
v.jpg
7:57
Inside NFLPA Executive Director selection process
Now Playing
nbc_pft_carrbenched_230628.jpg
5:54
Carr still processing emotions after Raiders split
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kelce_230628.jpg
8:48
Projecting Travis Kelce’s future on, off the field
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hopkins_230627.jpg
2:50
Why aren’t the Browns interested in Hopkins?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_germany_230627.jpg
2:01
Chiefs vs. Dolphins in Germany sold out in minutes
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpmmailbag_230627.jpg
22:54
PFT Mailbag: HOF cases, QB situations
Now Playing
nbc_pft_fulltimeofficials_230627.jpg
6:20
Florio: NFL referees should become full-time
Now Playing