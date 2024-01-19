Watch Now
Mahomes, Allen set to duel in 'coin-flip' matchup
Mike Florio and Peter King think Patrick Mahomes is 'impervious' to the challenges of playing in hostile road environments, a key factor ahead of the Chiefs' Divisional Round matchup in Buffalo.
Show Me Something Divisional Round: Barry, Slowik
Show Me Something Divisional Round: Barry, Slowik
Mike Florio and Peter King reveal who they believe need to step up in NFL Divisional Round matchups including Texans OC Bobby Slowik, Packers DC Joe Barry, Isiah Pacheco, Jordan Love and more.
Examining Tomlin's contract status with Steelers
Examining Tomlin's contract status with Steelers
Heading into the final year of his contract without an extension, Mike Florio and Peter King break down Mike Tomlin's comments about his talks with Pittsburgh Steelers ownership.
Buccaneers-Lions clash could go down to the wire
Buccaneers-Lions clash could go down to the wire
Mike Florio and Peter King look ahead to the Buccaneers and Lions Divisional Round matchup, where they expect Baker Mayfield & Co. to put up a fight against Dan Campbell and the Lions.
Packers have momentum going into Divisional Round
Packers have momentum going into Divisional Round
Mike Florio and Peter King say Packers management and Matt LaFleur deserve a lot of credit for making it to the Divisional Round, where their surging squad gets a chance to flex its muscles vs. the 49ers.
King: HC interviews mid-playoffs are 'distasteful'
King: HC interviews mid-playoffs are 'distasteful'
Peter King explains why he isn't a fan of coordinators interviewing for other positions while in the middle of playoff runs.
'Pressure is on' Jackson in meeting with Texans
'Pressure is on' Jackson in meeting with Texans
Mike Florio and Peter King both believe the Texans are a 'dangerous' team capable of pulling off the Divisional Round upset in Baltimore, with extra pressure sitting on Lamar Jackson's shoulders.
Vrabel, Seahawks are a 'match made in heaven'
Vrabel, Seahawks are a ‘match made in heaven’
Mike Florio thinks Mike Vrabel is deliberately taking his time with head coach opportunities, while Peter King believes there's massive upside to the former Titans HC landing with the Seattle Seahawks.
Cowboys roster is a 'leaking dam' going into 2024
Cowboys roster is a 'leaking dam' going into 2024
As the Cowboys try to move past another disappointing playoff exit, Mike Florio and Peter King assess whether Dallas can be considered a true Super Bowl contender in 2024.
Belichick's meeting with Blank is 'significant'
Belichick's meeting with Blank is 'significant'
With rumors of Bill Belichick to Atlanta heating up, Mike Florio looks at the significance of his meeting with owner Arthur Blank, while Peter King expresses concerns about Belichick's recent draft results.
Analyzing DAL's defensive, offensive woes vs. GB
Analyzing DAL's defensive, offensive woes vs. GB
Following the Cowboys' disastrous Wild Card loss, Mike Florio and Peter King evaluate Dan Quinn's tough sell as a head coach candidate and why Dallas has 'so much' to worry about in 2024.
Florio: Jones values Cowboys brand over SB title
Florio: Jones values Cowboys brand over SB title
Mike Florio and Peter King debate Jerry Jones' decision to keep Mike McCarthy, explaining why the owner's 'obsession' with attention on the Cowboys is hurting their Super Bowl aspirations.