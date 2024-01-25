Watch Now
Mahomes has benefit of experience over Lamar
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect what the Chiefs and Ravens each bring to the table in the AFC Championship and how Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes will hold up head-to-head.
Falcons complete in-person interview with Vrabel
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect why they believe Mike Vrabel is taking a ‘tactical’ approach to head coach interviews this offseason.
49ers must play aggressively on defense vs. Lions
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive on how the 49ers match up against the Lions and why it ultimately could come down to which QB makes fewer mistakes.
Harbaugh has ability to unite ‘freelancers’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Jim Harbaugh is able to bring players together to embrace a team-first mentality and welcome players to be themselves.
Florio, Simms share their best Harbaugh stories
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a step back from the news to recall standout moments of Jim Harbaugh.
Could Harbaugh bring Kaepernick to Chargers?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on Jim Harbaugh’s history with Colin Kaepernick and consider the likelihood of Harbaugh bringing the former QB back as part of the team’s staff.
How Harbaugh can help Herbert develop as a leader
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on why Jim Harbaugh’s style and mentality will help Justin Herbert become more assertive and outspoken, which will rally the Chargers’ offense.
Winners, losers of Harbaugh to the Chargers
From Justin Herbert to Patrick Mahomes, Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline who the biggest winners and losers are from Jim Harbaugh becoming the Chargers head coach.
Who will Chargers look at for new general manager?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine what type of general manager candidates the Chargers will pursue with Jim Harbaugh as head coach.
Harbaugh will get Chargers working cohesively
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why it’s rare for a coach to leave right after winning a National Championship, how he can fix the issues the Chargers have and more.
Dolphins, Fangio mutually agree to part ways
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look back on what unfolded last offseason when Vic Fangio made his move to the Dolphins and look ahead to where he might go next.
Sirianni acknowledges Eagles offense got ‘stale’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Nick Sirianni’s mentality about hiring a new offensive coordinator and why the head coach needs to prove himself again next season.