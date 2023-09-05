 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Mahomes, Kelce weigh in on the Jones situation

September 5, 2023 08:44 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to recent comments from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce about having to prepare with the guys in the building and wanting their teammate back as soon as he’s able to be.
Up Next
nbc_pft_djreed_230905.jpg
2:29
Jets’ defense can be ‘historical’ for franchise
Now Playing
nbc_pft_backupqb_230905.jpg
2:59
AFC East QB update: Who are MIA, NE backup QBs?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nfcsouth_230905.jpg
7:32
NFC South predictions: Where teams will finish
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sanders_230905.jpg
5:03
Sanders leads Colorado to upset No. 17 TCU
Now Playing
nbc_pft_reichburns_230905.jpg
7:45
Reich acknowledges ‘business side’ with Burns
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kcjones_230905.jpg
27:32
Chiefs must ‘up the ante’ to show Jones respect
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nickbosa_230905.jpg
19:08
Bosa’s absence could be ‘anchor’ to 49ers’ record
Now Playing
nbc_pft_burrowlatest_v2_230901.jpg
5:00
Injuries shouldn’t impact Burrow’s extension talks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sfpurdyconfidence_v2_230901.jpg
11:26
Confidence levels in Brock Purdy entering season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_colts_230901.jpg
5:11
Richardson named Colts captain amid Taylor saga
Now Playing
nbc_pft_gilbrandt_230901.jpg
4:52
Reflecting on Brandt’s legendary NFL career
Now Playing
nbc_pft_eagles_230901.jpg
8:54
Biggest challenges for Eagles’ Super Bowl hopes
Now Playing