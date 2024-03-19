Watch Now
Brown more focused on winning than the money
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Hollywood Brown’s motive for signing with the Chiefs and also weigh in on the likelihood of the organization staying in Kansas City.
Simms defends his 2024 NFL Draft WR rankings
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why Malik Nabers deserves to be atop his rankings, why Marvin Harrison Jr. comes in at No. 3 on his list and more.
MIN reportedly to have private McCarthy workout
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how private workouts can be vital for players, after reports the Vikings are heading to campus for a private workout J.J. McCarthy is heading to Minnesota for a private workout.
How SF clerical payroll error affects draft picks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine the NFL’s decision to take away a 2025 fifth-round pick and reduce a 2024 fourth-round pick for the 49ers and compare it to the Falcons’ punishment for pumping in crowd noise.
Cousins will wear No. 18 jersey with Falcons
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through the business components of switching jersey numbers, after Kirk Cousins elected to wear No. 18 in Atlanta.
How Pickett talked with PIT after Russ signing
Kenny Pickett explained how he was “confident” in how he communicated with the Steelers after signing Russell Wilson, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss why he didn’t deserve any special treatment.
Pickett addresses teams trading away young QBs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why unless a player has a truly special quality, teams aren't afraid to move on as soon as they know that QB isn’t the answer.
Is 18-game regular season ‘inevitable’ for NFL?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why players can’t afford to sit out a year to potentially fight the NFLPA if they want the regular season to increase to 18 games.
Backup QB True or False: Browns, Rams, 49ers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “True or False” to assess if the Browns will keep four QBs, if Jimmy Garoppolo is a good fit as Rams backup QB and if Josh Dobbs will be the 49ers’ QB2 over Brandon Allen.
Young agrees to one-year deal with Saints
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how Chase Young adds depth and versatility to the Saints roster and how this will be a year for the DE to prove himself then get back to top-market value.
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 5 Roman Wilson
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed how Roman Wilson landed No. 5 in Tier Three “High-End Skill Sets” in his 2024 NFL Draft rankings.
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top five WR prospects
Chris Simms reveals his rankings for the top wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft class and breaks them into three different tiers, from Malik Nabers to Marvin Harrison Jr. and more.