LaFleur was ‘caught off guard’ by cutting Jones

April 3, 2024 08:34 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how Aaron Jones’ salary was too much for the Packers to shell out and unpack the organizational structure between head coach and ownership.
