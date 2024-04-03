Watch Now
LaFleur was ‘caught off guard’ by cutting Jones
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how Aaron Jones’ salary was too much for the Packers to shell out and unpack the organizational structure between head coach and ownership.
Browns’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how defensive tackle and running back have to be areas of focus for the Browns roster entering the draft.
Steelers’ biggest needs entering 2024 NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how it’s time for the Steelers to prioritize their offensive and defensive lines in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Edwards-Helaire agrees to deal with Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a hard look at Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s production so far with the Chiefs and spell out what Kansas City is getting from the RB in his new deal.
Evaluating Diggs’ impact on Allen’s success
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Stefon Diggs replying to a fan on social media is another example of the WR getting involved in off-field distractions and examine his future in Buffalo.
Bengals’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline how the Bengals should zero in on defensive tackle and offensive tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Ravens’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out how the Ravens can maximize their nine draft picks by focusing on their offensive line and considering an “insurance policy” QB.
Examining Sneed’s new deal with the Titans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through L’Jarius Sneed’s deal with the Titans and discuss the CB’s health, after Sneed stated there’s nothing wrong with his knee.
Chiefs lose stadium renovation vote
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out next potential options for the Chiefs’ stadium and outline why playing in the elements at Arrowhead gives them an advantage over a dome.
Exploring other potential cities for the Chiefs
Given the stadium renovation vote, Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into other potential locations for the Chiefs to play, including Austin.
Best revenge games of the 2024 NFL season
In the wake of Iowa defeating LSU in the Elite Eight, Mike Florio and Chris Simms list their best revenge games of 2024, including the 'Harbaugh bowl,' Russell Wilson vs. the Broncos and more.
Remembering former NFL CB Davis
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on former NFL CB Vontae Davis who died at 35 years old, and honor his accomplished playing career.