 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lawrence_240521.jpg
Examining ‘sweet spot’ for Lawrence’s extension
nbc_pft_stafford_240521.jpg
Stafford shows up for OTAs despite contract issues
nbc_csu_giantsjones_240520.jpg
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lawrence_240521.jpg
Examining ‘sweet spot’ for Lawrence’s extension
nbc_pft_stafford_240521.jpg
Stafford shows up for OTAs despite contract issues
nbc_csu_giantsjones_240520.jpg
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Stafford shows up for OTAs despite contract issues

May 21, 2024 08:25 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the heart of what Matthew Stafford is looking for from the Rams and if attending OTAs could get him closer to that.
Up Next
nbc_pft_lawrence_240521.jpg
8:08
Examining ‘sweet spot’ for Lawrence’s extension
Now Playing
nbc_csu_giantsjones_240520.jpg
10:19
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants
Now Playing
nbc_csu_nixwithpayton_240520.jpg
6:06
Broncos’ Nix will adapt to the NFL ‘really fast’
Now Playing
nbc_csu_mayepatriotsqbs_240520.jpg
8:57
Can Maye address the routine mistakes for Pats?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draftbreakthrough_240520.jpg
5:25
PFT Draft: Who needs to break through this season?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_otto_240520.jpg
4:57
Honoring the legacy of Jim Otto
Now Playing
nbc_pft_fanaticsmarvinharrison_240520.jpg
10:26
Fanatics sues Harrison Jr. for breach of contract
Now Playing
nbc_pft_joeflacco_240520.jpg
13:21
Simms provides insight on ‘Throwbacks’ QB tier
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dak_240520.jpg
4:00
Will Dak get an extension done before season?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lawrence_240520.jpg
5:56
Likelihood of Lawrence getting extension this year
Now Playing
nbc_pft_stafford_240520.jpg
7:02
Stafford can draw the line in the sand with OTAs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tua_240520.jpg
11:43
Where Tua stands with Dolphins entering OTAs
Now Playing