Mayfield is ‘on notice’ starting over Trask for TB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on why Baker Mayfield hasn’t just won the right to start, he’s also won the right to be the first one benched if things go wrong.
Kelce admits cheap shot sparked Eagles-Colts brawl
Mike Florio and Chris Simms address how there is a “disconnect with player safety” given all the fights happening during training camp joint practices.
Does Taylor make sense for Dolphins, Cowboys?
With rumors flying surrounding a potential Jonathan Taylor trade out of Indy, Mike Florio and Chris Simms are skeptical about the Dolphins and Cowboys as viable landing spots for the star RB.
Steichen refers Taylor questions to GM Ballard
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why it could be difficult for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to get what he wants following his trade request.
PFT Draft: New coordinators who’ll have big impact
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into which new coordinators could make or break teams this season, from Eric Bieniemy to Bill O'Brien and more.
Saleh makes ‘calculated risk’ to play Rodgers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on all the benefits of Aaron Rodgers playing in the preseason and assess why it’ll be worth the risk to smooth out the kinks ahead of Week 1.
Can Jets rely on Becton, Brown to anchor o-line?
With Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton set to protect Aaron Rodgers this season, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the New York Jets' ideal offensive line scenario.
Smith-Njigba injures wrist in preseason action
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to miss 3-4 weeks after injuring his wrist against the Cowboys and requiring surgery, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explore the impact he’ll have when healthy.
Jones still believes Cowboys can win Super Bowl
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Jerry Jones' "ultra-competitive drive" and evaluate the Cowboys' chances of making it to the NFC Championship.
Rodgers reportedly to play final preseason game
Aaron Rodgers hasn’t played a preseason game since 2018, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on why it’s smart for the QB to get game reps with his new team ahead of Week 1.
PFT Draft: Teams that need to ‘figure it out’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms highlight which teams must use the last week of the preseason to iron out the kinks before the regular season begins.
Wilson gives Jets reason not to give up on him
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Zach Wilson’s 35-yard scramble against the Buccaneers and explore why the experiment to train him up behind Aaron Rodgers appears to be working so far.