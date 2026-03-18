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NFLPA elects Tretter as executive director
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Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
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Watch Now
Dolphins cleaning house after Waddle trade
March 18, 2026 08:12 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Dolphins moving on from multiple key players and large contracts this offseason, explaining how Miami is ‘retooling’ the organization.
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