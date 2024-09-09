 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_worrymeter_240909.jpg
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
nbc_pft_sundaystandouts_240909.jpg
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
nbc_pft_patsbengals_240909.jpg
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_worrymeter_240909.jpg
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
nbc_pft_sundaystandouts_240909.jpg
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
nbc_pft_patsbengals_240909.jpg
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Dolphins 'dug deep' to secure win over Jaguars

September 9, 2024 08:45 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms envision the Dolphins becoming "mentally tougher" after their comeback win over the Jaguars in Week 1, the kind of win they'll "need in November."
Up Next
nbc_pft_worrymeter_240909.jpg
4:44
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sundaystandouts_240909.jpg
8:34
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
Now Playing
nbc_pft_patsbengals_240909.jpg
7:52
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rookieqbwwek1_240909.jpg
9:21
NFL rookie QB Week 1 notes: Williams, Daniels, Nix
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tyreekhillarrest_240909.jpg
9:10
Hill considers litigation after Sunday detainment
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dakprescott_240909.jpg
5:37
Inside Prescott’s historic extension with Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brownsdeshaunchat_240909.jpg
6:34
Simms on Watson’s play: ‘The magic is gone’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cowboysoffense_240909.jpg
5:37
Lamb didn’t ‘miss a beat’ in Cowboys’ Week 1 win
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tombrady_240909.jpg
6:57
Assessing Brady’s NFL broadcasting debut in Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_240909.jpg
6:49
Williams to take NFL ‘by storm’ after SNF breakout
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ramslionsanalysis_240909.jpg
9:36
Lions ‘set the tone’ in SNF victory over Rams
Now Playing
nbc_simms_dkmnf_240908.jpg
2:09
Jets vs. 49ers will be ‘tough’ for both teams
Now Playing