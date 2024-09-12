 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_vikings_240912.jpg
Expectations for the Vikings entering Week 2
nbc_pft_kylevannoy_240912.jpg
Van Noy sounds off on Chiefs’ medical staff
nbc_pft_tnfpreview_240912.jpg
Is Week 2 a ‘must-win’ for Dolphins vs. Bills?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_vikings_240912.jpg
Expectations for the Vikings entering Week 2
nbc_pft_kylevannoy_240912.jpg
Van Noy sounds off on Chiefs’ medical staff
nbc_pft_tnfpreview_240912.jpg
Is Week 2 a ‘must-win’ for Dolphins vs. Bills?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Is Week 2 a 'must-win' for Dolphins vs. Bills?

September 12, 2024 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Omar Kelly discuss why it's so critical to win division matchups at home early in the season.
Up Next
nbc_pft_vikings_240912.jpg
16:34
Expectations for the Vikings entering Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kylevannoy_240912.jpg
3:01
Van Noy sounds off on Chiefs’ medical staff
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dolphinsnarrative_240912.jpg
7:29
What makes the 2024 Dolphins different
Now Playing
nbc_pft_trafficstopcontinued_240912.jpg
12:20
Kelly: The intent was to arrest Dolphins players
Now Playing
nbc_pft_krafthalloffame_240912.jpg
4:48
What’s keeping Robert Kraft out of Hall of Fame?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_belichick_240912.jpg
12:56
Chances Belichick returns to NFL as a head coach
Now Playing
nbc_pft_burrow_240912.jpg
4:03
Burrow is adamant his wrist isn’t affecting throws
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mayobelichick_240912.jpg
4:39
Examining differences between Mayo, Belichick
Now Playing
nbc_pft_deshaun_240912.jpg
10:07
How Watson’s contract could be affected by lawsuit
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hillofficerfired_240912.jpg
5:41
Hill calls for police officer to be fired
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hillbetter_240912.jpg
4:19
Hill knows he could’ve been better in traffic stop
Now Playing
nbc_csu_dkoroy_240911__538930.jpg
1:21
Barkley ‘a big mover’ in OPOY odds after Week 1
Now Playing