Why Corum 'called his shot' about a National title
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Blake Corum to understand what it was like to be coached by Jim Harbaugh, why he enjoyed the Rose Bowl more than the National Championship
Texas was first team to ‘believe’ in RB Brooks
Texas RB Jonathon Brooks joins PFT Live at the Scouting Combine to discuss the best advice he's gotten, why he chose Texas and more.
Gore Jr. embraces his NFL heritage
Southern Mississippi running back Frank Gore Jr. joins PFT Live to discuss following the footsteps of his NFL father, the NFL players he loves to watch and his unique ability to throw the football.
Allen plays RB with a ‘defensive mindset’
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen joins PFT Live to discuss his switch from offense to defense in college, his physical running style and how he can improve at the NFL level.
How swimming helped Williams’ throwing abilities
Mike Florio and Chris Simms welcome Caleb Williams to gain insight into where his physical abilities stem from, his decision to not do a medical exam at the Combine, shows his grip on the ball and more.
Travis is getting ‘stronger’ each day after injury
Jordan Travis chats with Mike Florio and Chris Simms about dealing with his late-season injury, the strength in Florida State's defense this year and more.
Odunze is testing at Combine to be ‘number one’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms speak with Rome Odunze on proving himself at the 2024 Scouting Combine, getting through puncturing his lung and more.
Nabers’ strength is getting open vs. ‘any DB’
Malik Nabers joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine to discuss what he offers playing outside and inside, his idols in the league and more.
Harrison Jr. not doing scheduled media at Combine
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if Marvin Harrison Jr. not meeting with media at the Scouting Combine is part of a powerplay.
Nix believes his arm strength is being undervalued
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Oregon QB Bo Nix to gain insight on his time at Auburn, how he processes pre- and post-snap, why training with Drake Maye has brought out the best in both of them and more.
Is NFL overcorrecting with new grounding proposal?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate whether the NFL is overreacting or planning shrewdly in its new intentional grounding rule proposal, and they react to a long overdue move to electronic first-down measurements.
Daniels focused on not being ‘too good to learn’
LSU QB Jayden Daniels joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss his throwing mechanics, how he can clean up his footwork, his biggest takeaway from Arizona State, similarities to Joe Burrow and more.