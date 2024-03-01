 Skip navigation
Why Corum 'called his shot' about a National title

March 1, 2024 11:13 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Blake Corum to understand what it was like to be coached by Jim Harbaugh, why he enjoyed the Rose Bowl more than the National Championship
