Watch Now
Mike Groh confident in RBs the Eagles have
Eagles OC Mike Groh says he's confident in the team's current running backs, but it could be a smoke screen for leverage in other negotiations.
Up Next
PFT Mailbag: Is Vrabel on the hot seat?
PFT Mailbag: Is Vrabel on the hot seat?
Mike Florio dives into your questions into Mike Vrabel's future with the Tennessee Titans, surprise playoff contenders, in-game betting and more.
Unpacking reported Jones Netflix docuseries
Unpacking reported Jones Netflix docuseries
Mike Florio takes a deep dive into the teams being floated around to star in the new season of "Hard Knocks" and Florio also analyzes the reported $50 million deal Jerry Jones is completing with Netflix for a docuseries.
Florio ‘fascinated’ by Vick on Hill’s podcast
Florio 'fascinated' by Vick on Hill's podcast
Mike Florio breaks down Michael Vick's appearance on Tyreek Hill's podcast and details the points of the conversation that struck him the most.
Where do the Patriots rank in the AFC?
Where do the Patriots rank in the AFC?
Mike Florio discusses the state of the New England Patriots and picks where they rank in the AFC ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
Is Belichick right about Kraft’s lack of spending?
Is Belichick right about Kraft's lack of spending?
Mike Florio breaks down recent comments from Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick regarding the amount of money being spent on the New England Patriots each season.
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy's opportunity, RB clause?
Mike Florio dives into your questions on speculation around the NFLPA elections and next CBA, the criteria for Hard Knocks, the window open to Eric Bieniemy and more.
Florio: NFLPA’s election was too confidential
Florio: NFLPA's election was too confidential
Mike Florio argues that the NFL Players Association's executive director vote overprioritized confidentiality, which made for a flawed process in Lloyd Howell's election.
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
Mike Florio gives an update on where things stand with Tyreek Hill, who reportedly assaulted a man on Father's Day, and what action the NFL currently is taking.
Examining next steps for the NFL’s gambling policy
Examining next steps for the NFL's gambling policy
Mike Florio explains why he believes the NFL has reached "the end of phase one" of their gambling policy enforcement and questions why players betting on their team to win affects the integrity of the game.
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension
Mike Florio comments on the report that the Indianapolis Colts' Isaiah Rodgers is among a "handful" of NFL players facing a season-long suspension for allegedly violating the league's gambling policy.
Howell is elected new NFLPA Executive Director
Howell is elected new NFLPA Executive Director
Mike Florio unpacks the news that the NFLPA Board of Directors has named Lloyd Howell the new Executive Director. He will succeed DeMaurice Smith.